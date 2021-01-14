Humble request on behalf of needy elders

Wickramasinghe Memorial Home for Elders

Ranwala, Kegalle

(Approved Charity – Gazette No. 833, dated 19.08.1994)

Managed by Sisters of Charity of Jesus and Mary

An Appeal for Assistance for the Maintenance & Upkeep

History in brief

‘The Wickramasinghe Memorial Home for the Elders’ was constructed by the family of Mr. A.A. Wickramasinghe in 1940 and given to the Parish of Kegalle for its administration while the expenses for maintenance were bone by the family. In 1951 the building at the time consisting of two dormitories was handed over to the Sisters of Charity of Jesus and Mary to care for the poor, homeless destitute Elders of the District of Kegalle. This Home is registered under the Social Service Department it receives a meagre grant of Rs. 1,500/= per person a month. Thus, the Home depends heavily on donations which are not always regular. Therefore, the upkeep of the Home is a huge challenge.

At present there are 68 elderly residents, 15 sisters among whom 9 are elderly sisters and 11 resident lay staff.

Objectives of the Home

To offer a Home for those who have been rendered homeless by force of circumstances. To provide Elders with their basic human needs; shelter, food, clothing and to enable them to maintain or regain an optimum level of mental, emotional and spiritual well-being. To empower to enjoy companionship in their peer groups and thus to alleviate loneliness and marginalization. To create an atmosphere in the Home, which will be conducive to a life of happiness and contentment for the residents in the sunset of their lives.

To look after the elderly with utmost care and empathy in a pleasant atmosphere to lead a peaceful life till their final journey.

Our Needs

Food donations (raw rations-alms) and financial support to feed the residents three main meals and tea/snacks twice a day.

Financial support to engage a doctor to visit the Home and a nurse (fulltime or part time) to look after the medical needs of the elders (there is currently only one trained Sister who is overwhelmed with work).

Basic medical supplies first aid and emergencies and equipment such as walkers, a medical bed, wheelchairs.

Essential medications and medical supplies for the elders.

Clothes and other utility items such as soap, toothpaste, washing powder, cleaning material, disinfections etc.

Donations to pay utility bills, 11 paid staff and maintain the infrastructure including the garden.

Support to attend to urgent repairs to the building and infrastructure.





For further information please contact:

Sr. Lohini Fernando, Sister in charge

Email: lohinifernando@yahoo.com

Mobile: +94 76 731 1803 (On WhatsApp).