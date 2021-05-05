IBC Property Inspections (Melbourne

Pre purchase Building & Timber Pest Inspection, Pool Barrier Inspection & New Construction Termite Barrier Installation (Greenzone)





We present the true condition of the property at all times in our reports.

– Same Day Reports

This is not typical in the industry, our latest report system has been designed with the latest technology and Australian standards.

– Fully Insured

IBC Property inspections is fully insured and licensed for your peace of mind.

– Our Reports Are Easy To Understand

We provide many photos with a clear professional description.

– We Offer Personalized Services

Every job gets priority assistance from the inspector performing your job.

Hetti Pathirana Director- Principal Inspector Hetti is a graduate engineer by profession with over 15 years of experience in the building construction industry. He is passionate about inspecting properties across victoria including Building & Timber Pest, Pool barrier compliance certification and New construction inspections. Phone: +61420614760 info@ibcpropertyinspections.com Email:

Hetti Pathirana – Qualifications:

Member- Master Builders Association Victoria– Member # 279287

BSc-Engineering & MSc (UK)

Pest Management license- L011558

http://www.health.vic.gov.au/pestcontrol

Accredited Greenzone termite management system installer License-GZ0000709

(www.greenzonebarrier.com)

IBC Property Inspections- ABN- 55950799866