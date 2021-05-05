Home  ⁄  Classifieds  ⁄  IBC Property Inspections (Melbourne)

IBC Property Inspections (Melbourne)

Pre purchase Building & Timber Pest Inspection, Pool Barrier Inspection & New Construction Termite Barrier Installation (Greenzone)

 IBC_Property Inspections
IBC_Property Inspections

 

We present the true condition of the property at all times in our reports.
Same Day Reports
This is not typical in the industry, our latest report system has been designed with the latest technology and Australian standards.
Fully Insured
IBC Property inspections is fully insured and licensed for your peace of mind.
Our Reports Are Easy To Understand
We provide many photos with a clear professional description.
We Offer Personalized Services
Every job gets priority assistance from the inspector performing your job.

Hetti Pathirana

Director- Principal Inspector

Hetti is a graduate engineer by profession with over 15 years of experience in the building construction industry. He is passionate about inspecting properties across victoria including Building & Timber Pest, Pool barrier compliance certification and New construction inspections.
Phone: +61420614760
Email: info@ibcpropertyinspections.com

Hetti Pathirana – Qualifications:
Member- Master Builders Association Victoria– Member # 279287
BSc-Engineering & MSc (UK)
Pest Management license- L011558
http://www.health.vic.gov.au/pestcontrol
Accredited Greenzone termite management system installer License-GZ0000709
(www.greenzonebarrier.com)
IBC Property Inspections- ABN- 55950799866

Contact us today for a free online quote or phone us directly on +61420614760.

CONTACT US

4 Mccullagh
Street Bacchus Marsh
VIC 3340
E: info@ibcpropertyinspections.com
P: +61420614760
ABN : 55950799866

You can also fill the form below with the details and I will get in touch with you soonest!

