ICC stalwarts Madugalle and Dharmasena to officiate in LPL-by Chandrika Fernando

International Cricket Council (ICC) Chief Match Referee, Ranjan Madugalle and ICC Elite Umpire, Kumar Dharmasena will lead an experienced panel of officials for the Lanka Premier League Twnety20 Cricket Tournament, which begins later this month.

Madugalle and Dharmasena have been long-standing officials of the ICC and they will stand in the majority of the games of this 23-match inaugural tournament, which gets under way on November 26 at the Mahinda Rajapaksa Stadium in Hambantota.

Both Madugalle and Dharmasena have delivered a consistently high level of performance over a sustained period and are globally respected amongst their peers.

In fact, Madugalle is the first Match Referee to supervise in 300 One Day Internationals (ODIs) and has contributed enormously to the game as a respected member of the Elite Panel of ICC Match Referees.

Madugalle was appointed to the ICC Match Referees Panel in 1994 and became the first person to hold the position of Chief Match Referee in 2001, a post he still occupies.

The 61-year-old has refereed in six ICC Cricket World Cups, including officiating the finals of the 1999, 2003 and 2015 tournaments.

He also refereed in six ICC Champions Trophy (1998, 2000, 2002, 2004, 2006 and 2013) and four ICC World Twenty20 Tournaments (2007, 2010, 2012 and 2014).

As a player, Madugalle represented Sri Lanka in 21 Test matches and 65 ODIs between 1979 and 1989. He was the captain from 1987 to 1989 and served two spells as a National Selector.

Madugalle will be joined by two other ICC Match Referees, Graeme Labrooy and Wendell Labrooy along with newcomer Manoj Mendis.

Meanwhile, veteran umpire Dharmasena will spearhead the list of on-field umpires together with Lyndon Hannibal, Ruchira Palliyaguruge, Prageeth Rambukwella, Raveendra Wimalasiri, Asanga Jayasuriya, Hemantha Boteju, Deepal Gunawardena, Keerthi Bandara, Ravindra Kottachchi and Rohitha Kottachchi.

Over 30 top overseas players are set to play in the LPL representing their respective franchises, Colombo Kings, Dambulla Lions, Jaffna Stallions, Galle Gladiators and Kandy Tuskers.

The final of the tournament will be on December 16.