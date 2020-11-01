Imagine – John Lennon & The Plastic Ono Band – an Indian Tribute – Tushar Lall’s arrangement

Tushar Lall’s arrangement of Imagine (originally composed by John Lennon & The Plastic Ono Band with the Flux Fiddlers) on Indian Classical Instruments. This is his humble attempt to portray the power and versatility of Indian Classical instruments. This is a tribute to the original makers of this song – and we thank them for their incredible contribution to music. All the videos, songs, images, and graphics used in the video belong to their respective owners and I or this channel does not claim any right over them.

By Tushan Lall ….. Do not forget to find the incredible musicians who were a part of this video and collaborate with them. An arrangement is nothing without the stunning performances that bring it to life. I’ve been extremely fortunate to be surrounded by such people. Apart from spreading awareness about Indian Classical culture, the least we can do is appreciate the people who contribute towards keeping it alive.

The incredible people who make our stunning videos come to life are also mentioned here.

You can directly look up their names on Facebook and Instagram (with the same way its spelled here) and collaborate!

Credits:

Arranged by – Tushar Lall

Musicians –

Piano – Tushar Lall

Flute – Avadhoot Phadke

Mohanveena – Aayush Sharma

Sitar – Mehtab Ali Niyazi

Tabla – Rupak Dhamankar

Drums – Nachiket Karekar