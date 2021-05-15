Indian High Commission recalls giant footprint left behind by Tagore in the entire region

Source:Island

Indian High Commissioner in Sri Lanka Gopal Baglay and other officials of the High Commission offered floral tributes to Gurudev Rabindranath Tagore in Colombo on his 160th birth anniversary on May 7.

The High Commissioner noted that Gurudev Tagore was an incredible amalgamation of talents.

The Indian High Commission said in a release that a special edition of ‘Sri Lanka Hindi Samachar’, the annual Hindi journal of Swami Vivekananda Cultural Centre (SVCC), cultural arm of the High Commission, dedicated to Gurudev Tagore, was released by the High Commissioner on the occasion. This special edition comprises articles, essays, and art works of more than 70 scholars and students of Hindi from both India and Sri Lanka.

Week-long celebrations of Tagore Jayanti were marked by an online music and dance competition and documentary screenings organized by SVCC.

Gurudev Tagore was the first Indian Nobel laureate who won the award in 1913 for literature. He composed the national anthems of both India and Bangladesh. His vision, philosophy and works continue to have a profound influence in South Asia and beyond.

Gurudev Tagore visited Sri Lanka thrice in 1922, 1928 and 1934 and had a strong association with the people of Sri Lanka. Visva Bharti University at Santiniketan which was established by Gurudev has attracted several Sri Lankan artists and scholars including the renowned Ananda Samarakoon. Foundation stone of Sri Palee Campus in University of Colombo was laid by Gurudev. Acknowledging his deep connect with Sri Lanka, the state-of-the-art auditorium with a capacity of 1500 people, built with Indian grant assistance at University of Ruhuna is named after Gurudev Tagore.