“INDIAN SUMMER ” – By Des Kelly

“Summer, oh you Indian Summer”. What a song, what a Season ?, how many of our readers would be aware of all this information ?. Well, I am happy to say, that via a good friend named Max, I am able to furnish you all with these most interesting facts. My Lovely Island Home was once a part of this huge Motherland, India, and this is indeed a tribute to that great Country.

Desmond Kelly

(Editor-in-Chief) eLanka.

Trump, Putin and Xi were arguing on Who’s in charge of the world?… US,

Russia or China?

Without any conclusion, they turned to Modi and asked him Who’s in charge

of the world?…

Modi’s replied ‘All I know is’:-

1. Google CEO is an Indian

2. Microsoft CEO is an Indian

3. Citigroup CEO was an Indian

4. SoftBank Vision Fund CEO is an Indian

5. Adobe CEO is an Indian

6. NetApp CEO is an Indian

7. PepsiCo CEO was an Indian

8. Nokia CEO is an Indian

9. MasterCard CEO is an Indian

10. DBS CEO is an Indian

11. Cognizant CEO was an Indian

12. Novartis CEO is an Indian

13. Conduent CEO was an Indian

14. Diageo CEO is an Indian

15. SanDisk CEO was an Indian

16. Motorola CEO was an Indian

17. Harman CEO is an Indian

18. Micron CEO is an Indian

19. Palo Alto Networks CEO is an Indian

20. Reckitt Benckiser CEO is an Indian

21. Now IBM CEO is also an Indian origin guy 🏻

Not to forget the Chancellor of the Exchequer, the UK, is an Indian !

Land Rover Jaguar is owned by Tata who owns Tata Motors in India.

So who’s running the world?…

