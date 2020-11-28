Indra makes Sri Lanka proud – by Zanita Careem

Source:Island

Indra Kuruppu, a senior researcher at the Economics Section of the Parliamentary Research Centre of the Parliament of Australia Articulate, has with a penchant for political science nurtured through undergraduate studies at the university of Peradeniya. She owes her knowledge to Dr. K. H. Jayasinghe, Professor of Political Science at Peradeniya and all other senior lecturers, Dr Ranjith Amarasinghe, Dr KC Perera who helped her achieve her objectives.

Indra Kuruppu a Sri Lankan domiciled Down Under has been a longstanding member of the Economic Policy section of the Australia Parliament Library.

For 30 years Indra’s contribution in this senior position has won the acclaim of the members of the Australian Parliament. Until her retirement recently. I provide information and analytical research and advise on policy matters to members of the Senate and their staff, Parliamentary Committees and the office of the Governor-General.

A student of Ladies College Colombo, she enters the university of Peradeniya where she excelled in both curricular and extra activities After obtaining the degree she was attached to the Asian Institute of Technology Bangkok, (Thailand) and the University of Tasmania. Later migrated to Australia with her family. Her work experience gave her the opportunity to excel in her profession and soon after she joined the Parliament as a senior researcher. This was her stepping stone to success

The speaker of the Parliament and MP Smith Tony and MP described Indra as a well liked, well known and well respected member of Parliament team.

Knowing Indra from my campus days (she was my junior) I knew she was passionate about global issues, and a vivid reader on political history and political thoughts.

The speaker of Australian Parliament. Smith Tony paid a great tribute to her work. He said she is a well known and well respected member of the library team. She is also well versed about political. and economic affairs He complimented herwhen he said. “Whenever I asked Indra about policy and research matters, she had the answers at the finger tips. This is a rare trait, which I did not come across among other working women, She is a fountain of knowledge and experience.

Q How interesting is your job

Over the years my research has led me to meet with many politicians, and. I came to realise they differ immensely from what we hear or see in the newspapers which are generally unflattering. The Prime Ministers from Bob Hawke to Scott Morrison and even the leaders of the opposition have been extraordinary hard working. I was very impressed about their simplicity and their memorable speeches andalso down-to-earth personalities. Their memorable speeches still linger in my memory.

Q: Some of the highlights

I witnessed the PM’ Kevin Rudd delivering the Parliamentary national apology to stolen generations in February 2008. I also saw Julia Gillard being sworn in as the first woman Prime Minister. The most interesting aspect was listening to Prime Minister Julia Gillad’s Misogyny speech in October 2020 on alleged sexism by the then leader of the opposition, Tony Abbott. I had the opportunity to see former parliamentary staffers and backbenchers now risen to high offices in the Parliament.

My most memorable moments are seeing many world leaders in the building among them was George Bush, Bill Clinton, George W Bush. Barack Obama, Nelson Mandela, Aung San Suu Kyi and Dalai Lama.

Q: Any Sri Lankan events that you participated

As a Sri Lankan Buddhist. I was happy to be present when a copy of the Dhammapada was presented to the Federal Parliament by the President of the Australians Federations of Buddhist Councils. This was placed during Henry Jenkin office in 2009, in the despatch box, on the central table in front of the Prime Minister. This indeed a rare opportunity

Q: What are other memorable moments

(A) Being able to work under pressure and as a member of the team to provide facts and figures called for by a member of the senate and their staff for a debate in the chamber or a for a press conferences or a radio interview., The information I give has to be 100% accurate.

Working for politicians of different political aspirations, was not a a difficult task

Q: Did you feel any kind of discrimination being from an Asian country?

No not at all. I had the recognition factor I was speaking on the phone I am elated when the client would say “Is that Indra? I have no issues working with politicians who held the highest offices.

International Parliamentary Union, Commonwealth Parliament Association. during these conferences I am appointed as the Liaison officer for the Sri Lankan Parliamentary delegations. As I can speak the language and they were happy to have a Sri Lankan among them who can speak their language.

Indra retired recently and she was held in high esteem at the parliament.

Good luck!