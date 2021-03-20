International Medical Webinar Coming up hosted by Sri Lanka Foundation International to publish on eLanka
STAY TUNED!! Webinar Coming Up Hosted By Sri Lanka Foundation International in Collaboration with Highly Qualified Medical Professionals Across the Globe!
“Scientific Session on COVID-19, What We Know Now”
Information of the SPEAKERS.
Dr Paul Holtom, MD from US
Professor of Infectious Disease and Internal Medicine, USC
USC Keck School of Medicine
Dr Malik Sriyal Joseph Peiris from Hong Kong
Professor, in Medical Science
Professor: Chair of Virology
Division of Public Health Laboratory Sciences
MBBS, FRCPath, D Phil (Oxon), FHKAM (Path), FRCP, FRS
Dr. Ananda Wijewickrama, M.B.B.S from Sri Lanka
Senior Consultant Physician, Infectious Disease Hospital (IDH), Sri Lanka
Professor Suranjith Seneviratne from UK
DPhil(Oxon), MBBS, MD, DPath, MRCPath, MRCP, FRCP, FRCPath, FCCP
Professor and Consultant in Clinical Immunology and Allergy
Institute of Immunity and Transplantation and Health Services Laboratories, London, UK
Nawaloka Hospital Research and Education Foundation, Sri Lanka
Dr. Dushyantha Jayaweera, M.D, FACP, MRCOG from US
Professor Infectious Disease Specialist, University of Miami School of Medicine and University of Miami Hospital.
MODERTOR:
Dr Deepthi Jayasekara, MD, FACP, M-IDSA,
Infectious Disease Specialist from US
Clinical Professor, Western University,
Chief of Infectious Disease, Emanate Health & San Dimas Hospital
Please click in the link below to REGISTER
https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/7216161286577/WN_adMdaF55QQ-wB7zqD4GZOg
For more information contact:
Keshini Wijegoonaratna, Director of Project Management & Public Relations
213-400-7705 or keshini@srilankafoundation.org