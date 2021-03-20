by In

International Medical Webinar Coming up hosted by Sri Lanka Foundation International to publish on eLanka

STAY TUNED!! Webinar Coming Up Hosted By Sri Lanka Foundation International in Collaboration with Highly Qualified Medical Professionals Across the Globe!

“Scientific Session on COVID-19, What We Know Now”

Information of the SPEAKERS.

Dr Paul Holtom, MD from US

Professor of Infectious Disease and Internal Medicine, USC

USC Keck School of Medicine

Dr Malik Sriyal Joseph Peiris from Hong Kong

Professor, in Medical Science

Professor: Chair of Virology

Division of Public Health Laboratory Sciences

MBBS, FRCPath, D Phil (Oxon), FHKAM (Path), FRCP, FRS

Dr. Ananda Wijewickrama, M.B.B.S from Sri Lanka

Senior Consultant Physician, Infectious Disease Hospital (IDH), Sri Lanka

Professor Suranjith Seneviratne from UK

DPhil(Oxon), MBBS, MD, DPath, MRCPath, MRCP, FRCP, FRCPath, FCCP

Professor and Consultant in Clinical Immunology and Allergy

Institute of Immunity and Transplantation and Health Services Laboratories, London, UK

Nawaloka Hospital Research and Education Foundation, Sri Lanka

Dr. Dushyantha Jayaweera, M.D, FACP, MRCOG from US

Professor Infectious Disease Specialist, University of Miami School of Medicine and University of Miami Hospital.

MODERTOR:

Dr Deepthi Jayasekara, MD, FACP, M-IDSA,

Infectious Disease Specialist from US

Clinical Professor, Western University,

Chief of Infectious Disease, Emanate Health & San Dimas Hospital

Please click in the link below to REGISTER

https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/7216161286577/WN_adMdaF55QQ-wB7zqD4GZOg

For more information contact:

Keshini Wijegoonaratna, Director of Project Management & Public Relations

213-400-7705 or keshini@srilankafoundation.org