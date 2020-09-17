International Peace Day – The Rotary Club of Chennai Towers, RID 3232 and the Rotary Club of Granville RID 9675 organises an International Peace Day event on Sunday 20th September 2020

Date: Sunday 20th September

Zoom Meeting Id = 837 6612 9120

Passcode = peace

Time:

11.30 AM to 1.00PM (IST)

4PM to 5.30PM (AEST)

2PM – 3.30PM (SGT)

On September 21st every year, the United Nations Secretary-General rings the Japanese Peace Bell to bring in International Day of Peace. As the echo of the bell vibrates across New York’s UN Headquarters, the rest of the world is also asked to join on and observe a day of peace.

Peace Day was introduced in 1981 by the UN to recognize that every person has the inherent right to live in peaceful conditions, in an absolute absence of war and violence. Since 1981, we have seen the face of conflict change repeatedly. Despite the harrowing accounts of today’s conflicts, there is hope for a more peaceful world. In fact, despite what it may seem, every day the world is continuing to become less and less violent.

Peace Day is just one initiative to inspire unity across cultures, as we cooperate towards peace. Although it will take more than one day to obtain world peace, the impact of Peace Day has helped move us much closer to global harmony.









Peace Day appeals to countries involved in a conflict to observe a day of ceasefire and non-violence. These precious moments of peace allow relief for civilians from the terror and tensions of anticipating where the next strike will come in conflict zones. It also allows aid organizations to perform life-saving activities not usually possible in these areas. As a consequence of the ceasefires called on International Peace Day, millions of children could be vaccinated for Polio. UNHCR was able to deliver over 1000 fuel-efficient stoves to women in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, reducing their exposure to gender-based violence as they gather firewood.

The Achievements of Peace Day

In 2016, Peace Day reached over 2.2 billion people worldwide through campaigning efforts. So far, every country in the world has taken part in different types of activities to help promote peace on September 21st. Nothing short of extraordinary, 940 million were introduced to Peace Day in 2016, with the majority of growth achieved in India. What’s more, 16 million people behaved more peacefully that day.

How You Can Take Part in Peace Day

The efforts and goals of our government and international agencies are creating great changes; however, we must also pay attention to peace and conflict within ourselves. Peace goes beyond the absence of war and calls for a universal understanding amongst our many differences as human beings. This Peace Day, make sure you observe peace and conflict in your own lives and those around you. Can you make peace with yourself or a conflict you are having? Peace begins with a smile, so do what you can to spread the good stuff!

Renga Rajan, PHF

Assistant District Governor – District 9675

Secretary – Rotary Club of Granville









