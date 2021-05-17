Invitation to Pal Buddhist School Vesak Day: Saturday 29 May 2021
Please join us as a united community at our B.E. 2565 (A.D 2021) Vesak Day as we lead the young generation into a culture of tradition, respect, and morality.
Our Day of Vesak will bring together in harmony and community:
– Monks and monastics from various traditions
– State and Federal Members of Parliament
– Community and temple leaders from various ethnicities including Cambodian, Chinese, Vietnamese, Thai, Taiwanese, Sri Lankan and Burmese.
– Parents, students and staff of our school
The day’s program features the following:
· Buddha Relic Blessing
· Almsgiving (Dana) to Monks
· Consecration of Bodhi Tree (propagated from the original in Bodh Gaya, India) at the school’s new land
· Vesak Day Circumambulation (Ceremony of Walking)
· Foot-washing Ceremony by our students to parents
Details of the event:
Saturday 29 May 2021
9:00am to 3:00pm
Pal Buddhist School, Leppington Campus
Address: 315 Sixth Ave, Austral NSW 2179
To confirm your attendance, please RSVP on
our EventBrite link here.
For more information, please call:
Pal Buddhist School
02 9755 7778