Invitation to Pal Buddhist School Vesak Day: Saturday 29 May 2021

Please join us as a united community at our B.E. 2565 (A.D 2021) Vesak Day as we lead the young generation into a culture of tradition, respect, and morality.

Our Day of Vesak will bring together in harmony and community:

– Monks and monastics from various traditions

– State and Federal Members of Parliament

– Community and temple leaders from various ethnicities including Cambodian, Chinese, Vietnamese, Thai, Taiwanese, Sri Lankan and Burmese.

– Parents, students and staff of our school

The day’s program features the following:

· Buddha Relic Blessing

· Almsgiving (Dana) to Monks

· Consecration of Bodhi Tree (propagated from the original in Bodh Gaya, India) at the school’s new land

· Vesak Day Circumambulation (Ceremony of Walking)

· Foot-washing Ceremony by our students to parents

Details of the event:

Saturday 29 May 2021

9:00am to 3:00pm

Pal Buddhist School, Leppington Campus

Address: 315 Sixth Ave, Austral NSW 2179

To confirm your attendance, please RSVP on

our EventBrite link here.

For more information, please call:

Pal Buddhist School

02 9755 7778