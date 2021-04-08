IPL to go ahead despite Maharashtra lockdown

Source:Dailynews

Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) has reiterated that there is no impact on the Indian Premier League (IPL) activities despite the latest government orders to curb the spread of Covid-19 virus in the state.

The clarification came in view of the partial lockdown measures announced by the Maharashtra government on Sunday evening.

“We have had a call from the city municipal commissioner. The association has been assured that the lockdown measures will have no impact on the IPL games. The other cricketing activities will, however, have to be immediately stopped,” an office-bearer of the MCA told.

The MCA official also confirmed that the IPL teams can continue to practise normally. “Any cricket activity that is part of a bio-secure bubble will be permitted uninterrupted,” the MCA official further said.

Mumbai is scheduled to host 10 games and some of them are on the weekends, including the first match, which is between Chennai Super Kings and Delhi Capitals on Saturday.

The Mumbai leg runs from April 10 to 24 with six teams – Chennai Super Kings, Delhi Capitals, Punjab Kings, Royals Challengers Bangalore, Rajasthan Royals and Kolkata Knight Riders – playing at the Wankhede Stadium. The IPL starts in Chennai on Friday. (Agencies)