Ishak Shahabdeen cricketer and hockey player par excellence-by Hafiz Marikar

Source:Dailynews

Ishak Shahabdeen, was one of the most talented cricketers, athletes and hockey players , of St. Sylvester’s College Kandy . He was adjudged outstation cricketer of the year in 1974. In Hockey he captained the under 16 and 19 teams and led them to the Kandy Schools Championship in 1974.He scored 16 goals against Nugawela Central College. In 1973 he represented Sri Lanka Schools and was captain in1976. After leaving St. Sylvester’s College, he joined S. Thomas’ College Mount Lavinia where he won colours in Cricket, Hockey and Athletics. In Athletics he was part of a relay team which included rugby players PL Munasinghe, Devaka Fernando and Michael Jayasekera. He played First XI cricket in a team captained by Sasi Ganeshan. Other team mates included Saliya Ahangama, Guy de Alwis, Arittha R Wikramanayake and Michael Jayasekera. In1976, he was a member of the Sri Lanka under 19 team that toured Pakistan.

At St. Sylvester’s he was guided on the correct path by Coach Malcolm Perera at hockey. In this sport he was one of the most consistent and promising stars. He played for Burgher Recreation Club. During his playing time the club won the Andriesz Shield, Pioneer Cup and seven-a-side Pettah PharmacyGold Cup. He scored 120 goals in one calendar year while representing BRC, Mackwoods and Mercantile Hockey Association. While still a schoolboy he represented the country against the visiting West German team. He also represented Sri Lanka at the Asian Games. In 1985 and 1986, and against Singapore and Oman twice and in 1985 captained Sri Lanka against Singapore. He was a devastating centre forward.









Later he played cricket for the Tamil Union and joined Moors Sports Club. He first played for Sri Lanka in a one-day fixture against Zimbabwe in 1983, toured Sharjah in 1984 for the first ever Asia Cup against India and Pakistan. His next assignment was a one-day game against New Zealand in 1984.







