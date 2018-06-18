Isipatha OBA Vic – Green Breeze Dinner Dance 2018 – Story by Marie Pietersz, Melbourne | Photography courtesy of Blue Tulip Creative

The 19th Annual Dinner Dance of the Isipathana College OBA Vic Inc, Green Breeze 2018, held at the Box Hill Town Hall on Saturday, 2 June, was a sold-out event.

Rarely had this gracious hall looked more splendid than with the decor created by Melbourne Glee – silhouettes of dancers in shades of green, stood atop elegant table centrepieces, while flashing strobe and disco lights gave the venue a fairyland feel.

The Pathana boys were well represented on the night, looking resplendent in their double green College ties (formerly Greenlands College), proudly displayed during the line-up for singing of the College anthem in Sinhala.

There was no doubt that President Manoj Fernando, ably assisted by his OBA Committee of 2017-18, had excelled in their efforts to provide an all-round quality event for members, families, well-wishers, and friends, supported with generous financial and non-financial donations from OBA sponsors and associates.

Past President Randy Pietersz was a guest of the President, while Amal Edisooriya, President of the Isipathana OBA UK sent greetings on behalf of the UK contingent. Brother school, Thurstan College representatives reserved a table and were seen enjoying the tremendous night.

A violin sonata set the mood to start, building up to a packed floor of 360 energetic guests dancing all night to the sounds of vintage crooner Desmond de Silva backed by Tantra and support act DJ Warren J. Singing his usual irrepressible English evergreens and Sinhala bailas, Desmond drew loud applause and interaction from the crowd with his ability to mix both styles of music. Tantra and DJ Warren worked their music well to please the crowd.

Relatively new to the Sri Lankan dance scene, caterers Vindhi Foods provided an unusual and sumptuous buffet and pre- and post-dinner refreshments.

The major prize was a return airfare to Sri Lanka donated by Dhammika Sanjeewa of Sri Lankan Airlines. Auctioned by Compere Tyronne Seneviratne, active bidding achieved a price for the ticket well above expectations. Ladies’ gifts and raffle prizes were the generous donations of sponsors, as was the impressive souvenir.

Issipathana College has a lot to boast about, with its OBA members achieving professional heights in Australia, not to mention the College’s academic and sporting successes in Sri Lanka, Pathana boys continuing to maintain high standards in all of their endeavours.

The Isipathana OBA Victoria remains very active, organising family activities to nurture and strengthen ties with Alumni and their families and conducting fundraisers to help support their beloved College in its programs to excel in studies and sport.

From all accounts, the Green Breeze 2018 revellers had a wonderful time, taking with them memories of the night, made possible by the stunning images created by Blue Tulip Creative, photographers and cinematography.

Congratulations to the President and his Committee for a successful night.

Click on the Photos below to view the full album of the Isipatha OBA Vic – Green Breeze Dinner Dance 2018

President Manoj Fernando

Past President Randy Pietersz and wife Marie





