“ IT IS WELL WITH MY SOUL “: video clip of Canto Perpetua Choir of STC .

Members of the Canto Perpetua Choir of S.Thomas’ College – Mount Lavinia, come together in the Virtual Choir Recording of Horatio Spafford’s ‘It Is Well With My Soul’, During the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It is Well With My Soul” (Cover) Music Directed and Arranged by: Kisholi Mathiaparanam Audio Mixed and Mastered by: Devdun Fernando Video Compiled by: Janith Dassanayake