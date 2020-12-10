It is Written – by Lucky Navaratne

Scripture Text written by 40 writers was written in the Book of Life by the Creator of the Universe before Adam was placed on planet earth. The Creator executed His will through his servants at predetermined days and times of creation. [B]

Throughout the history of creation, until this day, the Author of the Book of Life chose a nation of people to execute his Redemption plan for humanity. Through the written scripture, today we know who this Nation is, we also know People from all nations, who have accepted the free gift of Salvation and are grafted to the Tree of life. [B]

We know from Scripture, we Gentiles, our names were scheduled to appear in the Book of life with the Foreknowledge of our Maker.

1Peter 1:2, “who have been chosen according to the foreknowledge of God the Father, through the sanctifying work of the Spirit, to be obedient to Jesus Christ and sprinkled with his blood”

Scripture says: Jesus came to his own, yet mercy of the Creator of Mankind is freely available to every human born to this planet earth.

Jesus began His Ministry at the age of 30, coming out of the desert, full of the Spirit of the Book of Life,

He Proclaimed through his Lips:

Matthew 4:4, “Jesus answered, “It is written: ‘Man shall not live on bread alone, but on every word that comes from the mouth of God.”

Matthew 4:7, “Jesus answered him, “It is also written: ‘Do not put the Lord your God to the test.”

Matthew 4:10, “Jesus said to him, “Away from me, Satan! For it is written: ‘Worship the Lord your God, and serve him only”

Apostle Matthew was a tax collector, received the Baptism of Pentecost when the Risen Lord breathed His Spirit on them. This is the exact act of our Creator, breathing his Spirit into the Nostrils of the first human father “Adam”.

Receiving the breath of Jesus was the seed of Faith replanting in the heart of a believer in Christ. 3000 humans were the recipients of this seed on the day of Pentecost.

The faithful church was just Born in a single day, and began to grow immensely until the end of 100AD, when all the Apostles were Martyred.

Today, every human who have received this Baptism of Pentecost, receives the revelation of the written word by embracing the 66 books of the Bible, whose Author is the Giver of Life.

As Apostle John writes in his Gospel 1:12, “Yet to all who did receive him, to those who believed in his name, he gave the right to become children of God— 13 children born not of natural descent, nor of human decision or a husband’s will, but born of God.”

Traditional Christians believe Virgin Birth as a Miracle, to be born of Christ does not require a mother.

Jesus was revealed into the heart of Mary, Mary believed and a brand-new Adam was placed in the womb of Mary just as God Created Adam on the 6th day of creation. This was already written in the book of Life.

Jesus on earth was Baptized by his cousin John who was also born of a Barren Mother.

This is the same for all the Barren women in the old testament who God used to accomplish the project of Salvation for humanity.

Luke 1:7, “But they were childless because Elizabeth was not able to conceive, and they were both very old.”

Sara the mother Isaac, Rebecca the mother of Jacob, Racheal the mother of Joseph, Hannah the mother of Samuel and list goes on until Mary, the mother of Jesus.

The miracle of Virgin birth is only for those who have not received the Baptism of Pentecost. My Christianity differentiates the two groups of humans as Faithful and the Faithless.

Born of His Spirit and Washed in His Blood is the only Miracle for the Faithful. [A]

Scripture documents “Life is the Blood”. Leviticus 17:11, “For the life of a creature is in the blood, and I have given it to you to make atonement for yourselves on the altar; it is the blood that makes atonement for one’s life”

Above text was inspired into the heart of the writer in the midst of his fellow Brethren whose Blood was redeemed by the Savior of humanity.

Today every human has the opportunity to embrace the written scripture and receive the Holy Spirit poured upon the Apostles on the day of Pentecost.

Very crucial revelation regarding the Blood of Jesus:

If one opens the internet, everything written by human hands are at the fingertip of the reader.

This information is true for Theology, Science, History, Genealogy or Scripture.

The outstanding difference is, scripture has only one Author.

All 66 books of scripture are inspired by one Author, written by 40 writers

The rest of all other information is the work of human authors written and translated by Academia (the learned).

The 40 writers of Scripture were simple humans with no Academic status. They wrote in the Vocabularies of their mother tongues. So, whatever they put down on paper is what they heard from the Voice of the Author of Life, into their hearts. There was no reasoning of their own to what they put down on paper. They were instruments of the Holy Spirit.

About the Written word used by Jesus in his Ministry:

Every word he proclaimed on earth was what His Father prompted to Him, making Jesus as the ultimate of obedience to what was already written by the Maker of Humanity.

Conclusion to this article is the revelation in the Scripture phrase: Matthew 15:21, “Leaving that place, Jesus withdrew to the region of Tyre and Sidon. 22 A Canaanite woman from that vicinity came to him, crying out, “Lord, Son of David, have mercy on me! My daughter is demon-possessed and suffering terribly.”

Matthew 15:28, “Then Jesus said to her, “Woman, you have great faith! Your request is granted.” And her daughter was healed at that moment.”

This Canaanite woman received the same seed of Faith received by all the women whose names were already in the Book of life.

Like all other Women in the scripture used by the creator God for his purpose for our Redemption: The Faithful church (woman) today is the Virgin Bride for Christ.

Waiting for the crumbs falling from the Masters table.

Grand Finale:

For the Faithless the Bible is a secret (ever reading without understanding, never reaching their heart)

For the Faithful, the Bible is an Open Book (speaking directly into the heart of the Faithful)

