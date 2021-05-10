Jaffna Hindu College OBA New South Wales Branch

Welcome to the website of the Jaffna Hindu College Old Boys Association of Australia, NSW Branch (JHC OBA).

Etched in all of our minds are the distant memories that were created when we attended high school. This site has been created for both members and non-members of JHC OBA to reminisce, re-live moments from the younger years and catch up with old school friends from Jaffna Hindu College.

JHC OBA NSW proudly celebrates its 25th year of running and its membership is open to all past students, staff and well-wishers living in Australia.

The association provides an opportunity for all Jaffna Hindu College Old Boys who live in New South Wales to foster fellowship among their classmates and school friends by having a regular contact with them and maintain a link with the college.

JHC OBA NSW constantly expanding and welcomes new members to the association.

This site is a showcase for all current events, news and activities that JHC OBA (NSW) are hosting, along with other JHC OBAs around Australia. This site page also contains the archival information such as the history and current developments of Jaffna Hindu College.

Please feel free to browse this website and re-live your high school days. If you wish to become a member, please do not hesitate to register yourself on this website or contact the secretary on secretary@jhcobasydney.org and join many others who have already shared their memories with each other.

Executive Committee (2019)

President

Sivabalasingam Rishikesan

Vice President

Elangkumaran Rasiah

Secretary

Kanagasabapathy Kumanan

Treasurer

Mahadeva Kuhasri

Assistant Secretary

Thangarajah Janaraj

Assistant Treasurer

Subramaniam Srisivaeaswaran

Social Secretary

Sivasamy Thanabalasingham

Sports Secretary

Packianathan Packiarajah

Committee Members

Bhanathevan Ravichandran

Yogeswaran Nadesu

Mahadeva Kalaruban

Patrons

Principal, Jaffna Hindu College

Thamotharampillai Arulanantham

Vice Patron

Kandiah Shanmugasothy

