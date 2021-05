Jaffna Medical Faculty Overseas Alumni – Australia

We are an organisation made up of past students and teachers of the University of Jaffna Medical Faculty.

What Are Our Aims?

Our main goals are to foster the improvement of medical education in Jaffna for students and health care providers associated with the Jaffna Medical Faculty, as well as to promote the wellbeing of the general community. In order to achieve this, we aim to

Create training opportunities for medical and allied health staff and students affiliated with the Jaffna Medical Faculty.

Improve the facilities at the Jaffna Medical Faculty and its associated health institutions.

Improve the health and wellbeing of the community in Sri Lanka and Australia through health promotion initiatives.

Liaise with other chapters of the Jaffna Medical Faculty Overseas Alumni (JMFOA) to cultivate international relations between alumni.

