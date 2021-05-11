James Koch stars in LIONSGATE  ‘Hollywood’ worldwide release.

What is unique is that FREDERICK JAMES KOCH was commissioned to write & perform the theme song for the film andis now confirmed to make his debut appearance at the World premiere in Hollywood singing the title track at the specialpremiere of NIGHTWALK on 13th June.

In this modern-day Romeo and Juliet, star-crossed lovers are torn apart by cultural tensions between the East and the West. Sarah takes her American boyfriend Frank to her home country in the Arab world.

After an incident during a night stroll, Frank is imprisoned by corrupt police for Sarah’s murder. His quest for justice turns into a spiritual journey led by Muslim inmates, from the moderate convert to terror-linked fundamentalists.

FREDERICK JAMES KOCH plays the compelling part of an investigative journalist who is also the best friend of Frank played by SEAN STONE Son of Oliver Stone, multi Academy Award winner for SCARFACE with Al Pacino, JFK and WALL STREET, PLATOON, BORN ON THE 4TH OF JULY etc amongst 32 other films directed by him.

Hunted & pursued with a price on his head Frederick James Koch is finally killed when he is forced off a cliff

in his vehicle on Mulholland Drive leaving Frank to take on his accusers alone while in Jail.

NIGHTWALK was shot on the streets of Hollywood,Bel Air and Beverly Hills with some exotic scenes filmed on location in Casablanca, Marrakech & Rabat in Morocco.

The official LIONSGATE released Trailer is currently on YOUTUBE and other social media platforms.

Attention to detail by director AZIZ TAZI from a story written by him much in keeping with the issues of the heart in a world

of religious suspicion & persecution makes compelling viewing with a strong supporting international cast.

NIGHTWALK will be distributed worldwide by LIONSGATE in Theatres and in Digital format and also available on DVD.