Jayamini Illeperuma was a champion athlete in the 400 metres event

Source:Dailynews

Jayamini Illeperuma who represented Sri Lanka in the 400 metres event at the Barcelona Olympic Games in 1992, was born in Panadura on July 3, 1967.

She became interested in athletics while studying at Mahanama College, Panadura and under the guidance of Indra Padmini Perera she gained several victories in events such as 100m, 200m and long jump in the age groups of Under-11 to 19.

She also won School Colours in athletics and several other awards. After coming upto the higher level of athletics, she came under the supervision of veteran coach Yogananda Wijesundera and soon she became a champion athlete in Sri Lanka.

She set up a Sri Lanka record for 200metres in 1987. This record stood for five years till 1992. In 1989, she also set up a record for 400 metres.

Her greatest victory was in the 5th South Asian Federation (SAF) Games in Colombo where she won the 400metres event beating Indian stalwarts Shiny Wilson and Kutty Saramma.

In fact, her time of 53.73s was a Sri Lanka record. She won a Silver Medal in the 200m event, a Gold Medal in the 4X100m relay and a Silver Medal in the 4x400m relay.

Thus, winning four medals she became the Sri Lankan Woman athlete to win the highest number of medals in athletic events.

At the 1992 Olympic Games in Barcelona, she was placed fourth in the heats and secured a place in the second round.

In the second round, she was placed seventh and recorded a time of 53.55s which was the best time recorded by an Asian athlete.

The first international meet where she participated in the 400metres event was the 5th SAF Games in Colombo. The next event was the Olympic Games.

After the Olympic Games, she participated in the Open Athletics Meet in Singapore and was placed second in the 400m event.

In 1998, she participated in the 4X400m relay and secured the fifth place. In 1987, she toured India and Singapore and in 1988, she participated in the Asian Invitation Athletics Meet.

In 1989, she participated in the same event in New Delhi, India and also in the 4th SAF Games in Islamabad, Pakistan. (C.D)