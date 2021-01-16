‘Jeewa’ concludes filming

Source:Island

Verteran actor Jeewan Kumaranatunga’s debut production Jeewa has concluded filming and is in post production stage. The film revolves around the character of an altruistic and combative hero fighting against injustice and inequity, exposing corruption, portrayed by Kumaranatunga himself.

Other cast members include Sangeetha Weeraratne, Meena Kumari, Kalum Aryan, Cletus Mendis, Dharshana Dharmaraj, Sarath Dikkumbura, Kumara Ranepura, Gayan Mapalagama, Ananda Athukorala, Rohitha Dias and Sudath Wijesekara. Thrishula Deepa Thambawita is the cinematographer, Chandana Edirisinghe the Assistant Director, Dhanushka Hulangamuwa the makeup artist, Sarath Samarawickrama the Art Director, Wasantha Kumarawila the stunts coordinator and Susantha Kelumpriya and Chamara Upekshitha Production Managers. Jeewa’s script was written by Kalum Aryan, and produced by Thilini Priyamali and Isuru Bandarage for Thico Films.