Jerome Jayaratne appointed National Cricket Team Manager

Source:Ceylontoday

Sri Lanka Cricket has announced the appointment of Jerome Jayaratne as the National Team Manager for the team’s upcoming tour of West Indies.

Jayaratne was appointed, after the present Team Manager, Asantha De Mel decided to step down from the position due to personal reasons.

Jayaratne currently functions as the Chief Cricket Operations Officer of the SLC and his appointment as the Team Manager is an interim measure.