Joan Baez: By Joe Van Langenberg



Arguably one of the best & most revered folk singers, apart from Bob Dylan, who left her lasting footprint on music’s hallowed turf.

A voice laced with profound sadness & raw emotion, but packed with refinement & purpose. When Joan Baez passed away after having enjoyed considerable success, she made the industry & her multitude of fans weep unashamedly & genuinely An artiste so versatile & famous, but yet so humble.

She was the real deal. May she rest in peace. She may be gone, but she will never be forgotten!







