Joe Root’s ton puts England firmly on top

Source:Ceylontoday

An unbeaten 168 runs by English Skipper Joe Root powered England to a total of 320/4 on Day 2 of the first test against Sri Lanka.

Rain affected play at the Galle international cricket stadium twice, as the Englishmen continued to pile on the runs.

England resumed their first innings on an overnight score of 127/2 today (15). Paceman Lasitha Embuldeniya picked up the wicket of Jonny Bairstow early on in the day for 47 runs.

However, there was no stopping Joe root who went onto hammer his 18th Century today. Dan Lawrence proved to be a steady hand at the other end as he added 73 runs to the total before being dismissed by Dilruwan Perera.

Earlier on Day 1, Sri Lanka was bowled out for a paltry 135 with none of the batting lineup managing to score over 30 runs. England currently lead by 185 runs