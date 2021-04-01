John Keells Properties adds another chapter to Sri Lanka’s golfing story with close of Dialog Enterprise Rotary Metro Golf Classic

John Keells Properties (JKP) participated as a silver sponsor for the annual Dialog Enterprise Rotary Metropolitan Par 3 Golf Classic, highlighting its contribution over the years to the golfing community in Sri Lanka.

The fundraiser tournament -organised by the Rotary Club of Colombo Metropolitan in partnership with the Royal Colombo Golf Club- is not just a highly anticipated event on the golfing calendar, but also a means through which sponsors, organisers, and participants are provided with the opportunity to donate funds towards various worthy causes. Through this sponsorship, John Keells Properties too, contributed towards COVID-19 PPE requirements and PCR testing, the Meth Sewa Foundation -a home for differently abled children in Thanmalwilla-, Sunshine Games –a sports day and fun carnival for differently abled children from across Sri Lanka-, and the Caddies Children Christmas Party & School Books Project, where children of the golf club’s caddies are provided with school supplies for the year.

Myungock Jane Hong emerged as the Overall Gross Winner for the tournament, with Kathey Twenbold earning the title of Overall Nett Winner. Afflli Raheem, Somanath Fernando, and Muditha Premathilake, took winning spots at the A, B, and C Division games respectively, with Raja Nagalingam winning the Masters game and Yun Jeong Choi the Ladies tournament. Additionally, the Seniors cup went to Mohan Wikramanayake, and Kaya Daluwatte triumphed at the Juniors tournament.

The leading property developer has long been serving both amateur and professional national golfing not just through numerous local collaborations, but also by putting Sri Lanka on the global stage by hosting celebrity golfers on home ground at the Victoria Golf and Country Resort (VGCR).

As part of its goal to provide world-class encounters for members and visiting golfers alike, the VGCR has consistently upgraded its offering over the years. By collaborating with the largest and most established golf course management company worldwide -Troon International- for the management of its VGCR course, JKP is harnessing world-class expertise and a network of partners to fulfil the needs of the country’s golfing community, and contribute positively to the development of the sport in Sri Lanka.

More recently, JKP unveiled plans to provide an even more immersive and luxurious experience with the development of 16 bespoke two-bedroomed holiday homes and exclusive residential properties located right at the heart of the VGCR; among future plans to continuously reinforce Sri Lanka’s presence as a leading golfing destination.

JKH RCGC 1: JKH Property Sector Assistant Vice President/Head of Sales Nadeem Shums (left) and Michael Beamish (right) present the award to the winner of the Ladies Tournament, Yun Jeong Choi