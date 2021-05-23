John Keells Properties offers financial solutions for prospective homeowners

In an effort to make urban living affordable for potential homeowners, John Keells Properties has entered into strategic collaborations with Commercial Bank, DFCC Bank and HNB to offer ‘Freedom Mortgages’ – attractive home loan schemes for clients keen to invest in John Keells Properties’ upcoming TRI-ZEN residential development in Colombo.

With lowered interest rates and a reduction in fixed income options for investments, real estate within Colombo city limits is an attractive choice for those seeking to diversify their investment options. The mortgage plan is an innovative financial scheme and is an industry-first which encompasses multiple financial institutions, offering buyers multiple choices and a range of bespoke solutions to make their urban aspirations a reality. TRI-ZEN is a highly anticipated joint venture between Indra Traders (Pvt) Ltd and John Keells Holdings PLC and is scheduled for completion in 2023.

‘Freedom Mortgages’ ensures that interest is waived for two years, offering ease of mind in addition to a hassle-free and seamless process. Customers are only required to make the initial 20% payment and none thereafter for a period of two years. Interest rates are attractive from just 7% per annum, homeowners have the flexibility to choose from a suite of mortgage packages and a minimal down payment is required. With three leading banking partners with expansive branch networks and excellent customer service embedded within the pioneering mortgage plan, homeowners have the choice of partnering with a financial institution of their choice.

“Mortgages offer access, choice and convenience and a chance to invest in one’s future. ‘Freedom Mortgages’ was innovated keeping in mind that while Colombo is the commercial epicentre of the country, many people have been priced out of the opportunity of owning real estate in central Colombo. We are excited to be partnering with some of the most leading and well-known financial institutions in Sri Lanka who understand our vision to build affordable, quality real estate in Colombo for those with urban living aspirations. TRI-ZEN combines ease, luxury and convenience and makes inner-city living a reality for many,” commented Nayana Mawilmada, Sector Head, John Keells Properties.

Located at Union Place, Colombo 03, TRI-ZEN features a 53-storey luxury residential development. It will house 891 one, two, and three-bedroom apartments and will be equipped with smart-living features and state-of-the-art facilities and conveniences. The development is within easy access to public transport terminals, offices and the sought-after schools, hospitals, and retail arcades in Colombo, offering unparalleled convenience in the city.

The convenience of TRI-ZEN and its promise of affordable luxury and the flexibility ‘Freedom Mortgages’ brings has generated considerable interest among prospective homeowners. “The response we have received has been very encouraging,” stated Nadeem Shums, Head of Sales, John Keells Properties. “‘Freedom Mortgages’ is a pioneering collaboration which has kindled the interest of first-time homeowners keen to own real estate in the city. This is a pivotal moment where John Keells Properties along with Sri Lanka’s foremost financial institutions have come together to offer real estate opportunities in the heart of Colombo with financial flexibility and a host of options.”

For further information John Keells Properties can be reached on +94702294294 or www.trizen.lk