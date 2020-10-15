Juggler like no other – By Des Kelly

She certainly is. An amazing performer, if ever there was one. Also brings back memories of another “Circus-Girl” I knew, back in the 50’s.

Donavan Andree booked them to tour Ceylon, and I was lucky enough to join this group in a show titled Continental Non-stop Revue, & toured Ceylon with them. The Juggler/Contortionist in this show was an English beauty-rose whose name was Lily. This is another story for eLanka, another time, but I do wish we could have featured this Juggler like no other on our Revue.









When I see someone who is so very special at what they do, generally

eLankans, I wish to share it with you, so here goes. I am almost sure that she is not Lily, but then Lily would have been proud of her, as well. Here she is, folks, The Juggler like no other.

Desmond Kelly.

(Editor-in-Chief) eLanka.







