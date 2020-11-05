Junior MasterChef Australia – Georgia & Recipe of Yellow Potato Curry with Coconut Flatbread and Dry Potato Curry

Source:10Play

Georgia

Age: 11

State: Vic

For 11-year-old Georgia, her reason for joining Junior MasterChef is simple – she loves to cook, and wants to show herself just what she’s capable of in the kitchen. She can’t wait for the challenges that lie ahead.

Georgia’s love of cooking began at around the age of three, learning a lot from her mum. Her Sri Lankan grandmother has also been a huge influence on her cooking, having taught her how to make authentic curries. Georgia also loves making sweet creations, despite not really having much of a sweet tooth herself.

A perfectionist in the kitchen, Georgia fi nds cooking calming and loves to experiment with recipes at home, as well as eating her favourite Chinese cuisine. Her idols are amongst MasterChef Australia’s finest – Poh Ling Yeow, Emelia Jackson and Laura Sharrad – Georgia hopes that she too will impress the judges in the MasterChef kitchen.

Outside the kitchen, Georgia loves tennis and martial arts and is big sister to little brother Noah, eight.

Yellow Potato Curry with Coconut Flatbread and Dry Potato Curry

Source:10Play

Recipe by Georgia

Warm-up with Georgia’s spiced yellow potato curry, paired with a crispy coconut flatbread. You can’t go wrong!

Add to my Recipes

Advertisement

Steps

Ingredients

Serves 4

Ingredients

Potato Curry

500g sebago potatoes, peeled, large dice

4 tsp maldive fish flakes

2 tsp ground turmeric

2 tsp fenugreek seeds

2 tsp ground cumin

4 garlic cloves, minced

2 sprigs curry leaves

5cm pandan leaf, bruised

2 brown onions, diced

400ml coconut milk

Salt flakes, to season

Lemon juice, to season

Ala Thel Dala

3 sebago potatoes

2 tsp salt flakes

1 tsp chilli powder

1 tbsp grapeseed oil

1 red onion, sliced

1 green chilli, sliced

2 garlic cloves, crushed

1cm piece of ginger, finely grated

1 tomato, halved then sliced

2 tsp maldive fish flakes

1 tsp chilli flakes

1 sprig curry leaves

5cm pandan leaf, bruised

Salt flakes, to season

Caster sugar, to season

Lemon juice, to season

Coconut Flatbread

400ml coconut milk

400g self-raising flour

1 tsp salt flakes

2 tbsp ghee, plus extra to brush

Select All

Add to my Shopping List

Steps

For the Potato Curry, combine potato, fish flakes, spices, garlic, curry leaves, pandan and onion in a large saucepan over medium heat. Add enough water to just cover the potatoes, cover with a lid and cook for 20 minutes or until tender.

Add coconut milk and stir through. Season with salt. Simmer uncovered for 5 minutes. Remove saucepan from the heat and season with lemon juice. Remove curry sprigs and pandan leaf and discard.

For the Ala Thel Dala, place potatoes in a saucepan of water and bring to the boil. Cook for 25-30 minutes or until just tender.

Peel potatoes, dice into large pieces and place in a bowl. Sprinkle salt and chilli powder over and set aside.

Heat the oil in a wok over medium heat. Add onion and cook for 5 minutes or until transparent. Add chilli, garlic, ginger, tomato, fish flakes, chilli flakes, curry leaves and pandan and cook for 2-3 minutes.

Add potato and gently fold through. Season with salt, lemon juice and sugar. Remove curry sprig and pandan leaf and discard.

For the Coconut Flatbread, combine coconut milk, flour and salt in a medium bowl and mix until dough comes together. Divide the dough into four equal portions.

One at a time, transfer dough to a floured bench and roll to 3mm thickness, approx. 20cm wide.

Melt half a tablespoon of ghee in a frying pan over high heat. One at a time, add flatbread and cook for 1-2 minutes each side or until golden and cooked through, adding more ghee between each flatbread.

Transfer flatbread to a chopping board and brush each side with extra ghee.

To serve, place Potato Curry and Ala Thel Dala in serving dishes. Serve Coconut Flatbread on the side.

Ingredients

Potato Curry

500g sebago potatoes, peeled, large dice

4 tsp maldive fish flakes

2 tsp ground turmeric

2 tsp fenugreek seeds

2 tsp ground cumin

4 garlic cloves, minced

2 sprigs curry leaves

5cm pandan leaf, bruised

2 brown onions, diced

400ml coconut milk

Salt flakes, to season

Lemon juice, to season

Ala Thel Dala

3 sebago potatoes

2 tsp salt flakes

1 tsp chilli powder

1 tbsp grapeseed oil

1 red onion, sliced

1 green chilli, sliced

2 garlic cloves, crushed

1cm piece of ginger, finely grated

1 tomato, halved then sliced

2 tsp maldive fish flakes

1 tsp chilli flakes

1 sprig curry leaves

5cm pandan leaf, bruised

Salt flakes, to season

Caster sugar, to season

Lemon juice, to season

Coconut Flatbread