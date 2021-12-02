Home  ⁄  Classifieds  ⁄  Kalpitiya Chalet by Thilanka

Kalpitiya Chalet by Thilanka

Dec 2, 2021

FINEST CHALETS IN KALPITIYA

Perched in serene waters and opening up to the lagoon-our chalets provide the perfect view to hold the memories of romantic rendezvous with loved ones or getaways with your family and friends.

Specially designed to blend with gorgeous blue lagoon,the chalets feature glass openings and large verandas for incredible views of their surrounds which includes breathtaking infinity lagoon,beautiful green turf and picturesque mangrove trees on either side.

One can’t miss the cool breeze coming from the lagoon in the evening and spectacular view of phases of moon. Sunrise is visible to the chalets ,when local fishermen collecting their daily catches early morning in their traditional Kayak .

SERVICES

Kalpitiya Chalet by Thilanka Cuisine Kalpitiya Chalet by ThilankaRooms Kalpitiya Chalet by ThilankaActivities

 

ROOMS

LARGE SPACIOUS ROOMS

All our 8 guestrooms are elegantly furnished with handmade furnitures and they include luxury en-suite facilities with complimentary bottled water , kettle and complementary tea , coffee, flat screen LCD TV, AC ,fan, and the finest pure white linen and towels. Our King Size Four Poster beds provide views over landscaped garden and the Lagoon with Mangrove trees . All rooms have seating area with a large veranda.

Kalpitiya Chalet by Thilanka (22)

NEARBY ATTRACTIONS

Kalpitiya Chalet by Thilanka Bird Watching Tours Kalpitiya Chalet by ThilankaKalpitiya Dutch Fort
Kalpitiya Chalet by ThilankaCultural Triangle Kalpitiya Chalet by ThilankaThalawila church – 20min away
Kalpitiya Chalet by ThilankaLagoon Boat Tour Kalpitiya Chalet by ThilankaWilpattu National Park

CONTACT US 

+94 325634042

29th Mile Post,

Kandakuda,

Kalpitiya.

Monday – Friday: 12.00 am to 12.00 pm

Poya day : 12.00 am to 12.00 pm

Bank Holiday: 12.00 am to 12.00 pm

 

You can also fill the form below with the details and I will get in touch with you soonest!

 

