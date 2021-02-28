Kandy Clock Tower – a memorial to a son

By Arundathie Abeysinghe

Located in the center of Kandy City, at a major intersection, Kandy Clock Tower is an iconic landmark. Embellished with traditional Kandyan style architectural motifs, the Clock Tower blends well with the surroundings. The design of the clock tower is influenced by Kandyan architectural style.

Kandy Clock Tower was completed on December 23, 1950 and declared open for the public by the former Prime Minister of Sri Lanka, D.S. Senanayake and Kandy Mayor E.L. Senanayake in 1951 in the presence of Mohamed Zacky Ismail’s family members.

The clock tower has a tragic story behind it and is also known as Kandy Ismail Clock Tower as it was constructed by Haji Mohomed Ismail, the local agent for Rowlands Limited (the largest importer of British cars to Sri Lanka during that period) in memory of his son Mohamed Zacky Ismail, his son-in-law, an employee of Rowalnds and the driver, who died in a landslide that took place at *Kadugannawa, on the Colombo – Kandy Road. Zacky Ismail passed away on August 14, 1947 (three years before the construction of the clock tower). As there was no proper communication method during that period, (telephone lines were not working due to heavy rains) the family could not convey the message to Mohamed Zacky Ismail and the others to return after the heavy rains subsided.

According to historical records, in August 1947, heavy rains and major floods had occurred in Kandy. The bridge over *Mahaweli River in close proximity to *Peradeniya Botanical Gardens had been submerged and there had been landslides in Kandy and its environs. Mohamed Zacky Ismail and three others had been traveling by car from Colombo to Kandy on the fateful day. Due to a landslide at Kadugannawa, the car had been submerged under a huge boulder that had come down from the mountain and all four passengers in the car had been instantly buried under the boulder. The number plate of the car (Mr. Ismail’s car) and a parcel which was in the car had been discovered by the Police, the only items that could be discovered from the wreck of the landslide and handed over to Mr. Haji Mohamed Ismail. This incident left an indelible sorrow on Mr. Ismail. Hence, he decided to construct a memorial for his son.

He pondered about a memorial for his son for a long time and understood that there was no clock tower in Kandy City during that time. This was a period when the majority of people did not have wrist watches. Hence, a clock tower was essential to those who came to Kandy City. He discussed with the Kandy Municipal Council and acquired the land for the clock tower and Mr. Shirley De Alwis, a leading architect during that period (the local architect who worked in collaboration with Sir Patrick Abercrombie on the design of *University of Peradeniya) designed the clock tower.

The equipments and machinery to construct the clock tower had been brought from the United Kingdom.

At present too, the clock tower is very useful to people in Kandy City. The clock tower is in good condition and well-maintained to date. For tourists, the clock tower is an iconic landmark similar to many historic buildings in Kandy City.

The plaque at Kandy Clock Tower states as follows:

This clock tower is the gift of

Haji Mohomed Ismail’

To the town of Kandy in

Memory of his beloved son

Mohamed Zacky Ismail

Who lost his life

At Kadugannawa

On 14th August 1947

Location: Kandy City

Kadugannawa – A small town in Kandy District of Central Province of Sri Lanka and was the main access to Kandy during the Kandyan Kingdom. Several battles had taken place in this location before the British Colonial Era.

Mahaweli River – Sri Lanka’s longest river, 335 kilometers in length with a drainage basin of 10,448km2.

Peradeniya Botanical Gardens – Located 460 meters above sea level, Peradeniya Botanical Gardens or Royal Botanical Gardens is the oldest formal gardens in Sri Lanka. Situated about five kilometers west of Kandy City, there are over 4000 species of plants including orchids, spice plants, medicinal plants and palm trees and attracts approximately 1.5 million local and foreign visitors annually. The Gardens is considered as the best botanical garden in Asia.