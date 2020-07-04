Kandy Esala Perahera – By Donald Gunatillake

Source: Dæhæna – Monthly e-Newsletter

Months of July and August are special in Sri Lanka, as many Perahe-ras or processions are held in various parts of the country. Out of all these the Kandy Esala Perahera is the most beautiful and spectacular Festival. This year too, the Perahera has been scheduled to be held from 25th of July to 3rd of August 2020.

The original version of the Kandy Perahera which was known as Dalada Perahera was held at different cities as the seat of government was moved from place to place with the Tooth Relic. It was in the sixteenth century the Tooth Relic was ceremoni-ally installed in Kandy. According to the historical records, this will be the 1710th Perahera, and hence Kandy Esala Perahera is undoubtedly one of the oldest religious and cultural pag-eants held in the World.

Since Prince Danta and Princess Hemamala brought the Tooth Relic of the Buddha in the 4th century, the Sacred Relic was considered the property of the King and served as a symbol of power. As the Buddhists were keen to pay respects to the Tooth Relic, the King has ordered to parade it annually so that a vast number of devotees can pay respects.









Kandy Perahera features five processions: the main perahera organ-ised by Sri Dalada Maligawa and four shrines (devales – which are situated in the vicinity of Maligawa) dedicated to four guardian deities Natha, Vishnu, Kataragama and Pattini. Therefore, Kandy Perahera is essentially a multicultural event. The festival consists of many tradi-tional items: fire dances, Kandyan dancers, Kavadi dancers, hundreds of drummers, several kinds of cultural dances as well as scores of lavishly decorated elephants. The majestic Maligawa Tusker who car-ries the sacred Tooth Relic is flanked by two other companion ele-phants. The gorgeously illuminated, bejewelled casket is held in posi-tion on the back of the Tusker. Following the casket, marches the Diyawadana Nilame amidst a troupe of dancers and drummers.

The pageant ends with water cutting ceremony, held at Mahaweli River at Gatambe, on the morning of the last day of festival.







