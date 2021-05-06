KANISHKA RAFFEL SET TO BE ELECTED ARCHBISHOP OF SYDNEY

Source:Davidould

The Synod of the Diocese of Sydney have just effectively elected Kanishka Raffel, currently Dean of St Andrew’s Cathedral, as their next Archbishop.

The results have been published on the synod website.

Today’s meeting of the synod to confirm the final candidate is a formality. Raffel is now the only candidate on the “Final List” but still requires the ratification of the delegates meeting there. But it seems the mind of the synod is now clear.

Kanishka was born in London to Sri Lankan parents and was raised as a Buddhist. While studying law at Sydney University a friend gave him a copy of The Gospel according to John and he subsequently became a Christian. Prior to becoming Dean in 2016, Kanishka served as Rector of St Matthew’s in Perth. He is married to Cailey and they have two daughters. Kanishka loves curry, cricket and having gelato at the beach with his family but knows no pleasure so great as sharing the news about Jesus with people who have no idea who Jesus is or how much he loves them.

Raffel was widely regarded as the most popular nominee going into this week’s synod and his election already seemed certain after the first night’s vote where he was the only candidate to get a large majority in both house (clergy and lay) in the first round.

Raffel will be the tenth Archbishop and thirteenth Ordinary of Sydney replacing Glenn Davies who retired earlier this year.