Kapila Silva fine ruggerite and administrator-by Upananda Jayasundera

Kapila Silva

Source:Dailynews

Kapila Silva, an Old Boy of Isipathana Vidyalaya, Colombo is a National Rugby player and Administrator. He started his Rugby career under the guidance of Kelum Gunaratne, a veteran Rugby Coach. Kapila Silva’s team- mates were Vajira Hewage, Amith Rasanga and Shamly Nawaz to name a few. While in School he played as second row forward and played for CH and FC in two matches.

Before joining Kandy Sports Club in 2000 he played for CR & FC for two years and from 2000 to 2008 he played for the victorious Kandy SC as Flanker and Second Row forward. He played along with outstanding Sri Lanka Rugby players like Asoka Jayasena, Pradeep Basnayake, Indrajith Bandaranayake, Nalaka Weerakkody and Sajith Mallikarachchi to name a few. During his Rugby playing days he represented Sri Lanka Rugby team as well as Sri Lanka Rugby Sevens. He played for the National side under Viraj Prasantha in 1998 and 1999 and played for Sri Lanka from 2004 to 2005 at Dubai Rugby Sevens, South Australia Sevens and Asian Games in Thailand in 1998.









After his Rugby career as a player, in 1998 he was appointed as the Team Manager of the Kandy Sports Club which helped him climb the ladder of success. He was a capable Manager who was hard working, dedicated and honest and instructed the players of the Rugby team of the necessary nourishment etc.

He was experienced enough to maintain the Nittawela Rugby Grounds in top condition. Due to his dedication for the services of the Club he was appointed as the General manager of the Kandy SC from the year 2020. He is grateful to Malik Samarawickrema for the assistance received to become a National player and an Administtrator of the Champion Kandy SC.







