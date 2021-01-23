Kavindu Udayanga outstanding weightlifter and powerlifter-Upananda Jayasundera

Kavindu Udayanga Ranasinghe

Source:Dailynews

Kavindu Udayanga Ranasinghe of Vijaya College,Matale is an outstanding Weightlifter and Powerlifter who has done extremely well to be adjudged Best Sportsman at the age of 17 years. He started Weightlifting at the tender age of 14 years under the coaching of Veteran Weight lifter,Indrajith Fernando in the year 2017. In his first contest itself he got the second place at the Sri Lanka Powerlifting Contest participating in the 44 Kg. weight class in the Under 16 age group in the year 2017 and lifted a total of 206 Kgs.

In the following year he secured the third place lifting a total of 141 Kgs.at the Junior National Meet contesting in the Under 17 age group and he took a step forward in the same year to win the 50 Kg. weight class at the All Island Power Lifting meet lifting a full total of 277 Kgs. Kavindu was adjudged Best Lifter of the Meet in 2018 when he won the All Island Schools Powerlifting Contest lifting a total of 153 Kgs.

After his outstanding performances through-out the year he was selected to participate at the International Games at Mehanrotak, Haryana, India and won a Silver Medal lifting a total of 120 Kgs. and in the same International Games he was able to win the Powerlifting title to win a Gold medal lifting 340 Kgs. in the Under 18 age category.

Kavindu repeated his outstanding performance in 2019 when he won the 53 Kg.

Weight class in the Under 18 age group and also the Best Lifters Award as well at the All Island Schools Power Lifting contest.

In 2019 he got through the G.C.E.(O/L) examination and got admitted to Dharmaraja College, Kandy to pursue his studies as well as Powerlifting and Weightlifting and continued his favourite sport under the guidance of Indrajith Fernando. His main ambition is to win an International Medal at the Asian Games and to become an Officer in the Sri Lanka Navy.