Kavishka Senadeera an outstanding bowler-by Dilwin Mendis

Trinity College Kandy first eleven cricket team 2018/19. Back Row Standing L/R Kavinda Jayasuriya (Head Coach), Kavishka Senadeera (Vice Captain), Ruvin Peiris, Pubudu Bandara (Captain), Avishka Senadeera, Ashan Lokuketiya, Abishek Ananda Kumar, Lahiru Sa

Source:Dailynews

Former Lankan Sports Club Sri Lanka Army and presently Panadura Sports Club Cricketer and Trinity College Kandy Cricket Lion Malshan Kavishka Senadeera commenced his school career in 2004 at Rajarata Maha Vidyalaya, Polonnaruwa and his Principal was Ven. Sujatha Thero and first class teacher was Mrs. Danawathi and as an all rounder he represented the school in the under 13 cricket team for two years.

His best bowling performance was against Yatiyalapalawa Vidyalaya with 5 wickets for 12 runs. His parents Jayantha Senadeera and Niluka Jayasundara decided to give him a sound education and admitted their son to Trinity College Kandy in 2012 and in the same year Kavishka walked into the under 13 cricket team with ease.

After a successful cricket career at Trinity College he joined Lankan Sports Club and played for the under 23 team and from there he shifted to Army Sports Club and this year he will be playing for Panadura Sports Club in the Premier Tournament.

Whilst at Trinity College he represented the under 13 team and in his first year he claimed 13 scalps and in his first year in the under 15 he captained the Division Two Team and captured 18 wickets and playing for the under 17 team he scored 148 runs against Lumbini Vidyalaya, and notched up another half century and claimed 20 wickets and in the following year too he performed well.

Kavishka Senadeera

he played for first eleven team in 2017 and 2018 He scored 230 runs and bagged 69 wickets with three five wicket hauls in 2017and in the following year he captured 128 wickets with 6 ten wicket hauls and the best being against St. Anne’s College, Kurunegala with 13 wickets for 56 runs and scored 540 runs and played in two Big Matches against their arch rivals St. Anthony’s College, Kandy. In the same year he carried away the Dialog Best Bowler’s Award. Though he had all these performances under his belt he was never considered for any cricket squads.