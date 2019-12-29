







KAYA WELLNESS RESORT – Uswetakeiyawa, SriLanka

About KAYA LEISURE AT REEFS EDGE

Kaya leisure is a luxury property on the pristine sandy shores of Uswetakeiyawa at a stunning location in Srilanka’s western coastal belt, aiming to offer our guests an experience of absolute comfort infused with genuine care and warmth of Srilankan hospitality. Discover your private haven of solitude, the place to satisfy your entire body and soul.

Accommodation, Guest rooms and Service offers

All our rooms with a direct panoramic view of the Indian Ocean are having spacious balconies and luxury beds with mattresses of standard spring from Slumberland. Bathrooms are equipped with Hansgrohe rain and body shower as well as with glass wash basins. The room interior is inspired by the reef and the beach with matching flooring and bright coloured furnishings, exclusive amenities including snuggly bathrobes, bath slippers and quality functional bath and bed linen. Our bathrooms include luxuries and alluring products designed for wellness and comfort.

Wired and wireless internet with adequate bandwidth for emails, social networking and web browsing is complementary for all our guests. Attractive television system with cable TV, room billing details, weather, exchange rates, activities and in-room dining. All this is available on a flat LED 42” television screen.

Amenities and Facilities for the Guests, at a glance

Bath robes and slippers

Hair dryer

Hot and cold water

Iron/ Ironing board

In room dining (7am-10pm)

Mini bar

Tea/ coffee maker with provisions

In-room safe

Telephone with IDD

Parking facility

Laundry facility

Doctor on call

Free Wi-Fi

Gymnasium

Spa with steam room

Infinity Swimming Pool & Deck

The Ocean deck

Basic stationeries

Mineral water bottle per guest

Interactive cable TV channels on 42” LED flat screen

Bedside phone and

Toilet phone

Salt water pool

Individual air conditioning control

Selection of pillows – (Goose feather, Satin stripe, Cotton down proof, Memory foam,

Anti- bacterial poly fibre)

Why KAYA?

Besides the variety of facilities provided as above, KAYA is unique on its own way, as exclusive activities listed below are offered at a nominal cost to your good selves whilst enjoying beautiful images in our sensory garden saturated with flora and fauna located just across the road.

Qigong

Tai chi

Yoga

Colon Therapy

Salt Cave

Art & Music

Massages (Ayurvedic & Non Ayurvedic)

Flotation Tank

Body Wraps with Organic Fruits and Vegetables

Wellness counselling and Psycho therapy

Salon and beauty treatment

Ayurveda Treatment

Meditation

Dining @ The Snapper restaurant – Open daily from 0700HRS – 2230HRS and is located on the first floor.

The exclusive restaurant at Kaya leisure, The Snapper specializes an array of seafood symphonies including many dishes featuring the restaurants namesake, the red snapper fish.

A scrumptious continental breakfast is served every morning, where, guests can choose to dine in the adjoining outdoor deck, which gives a breath-taking view of the beach. Lunch and Dinner will be A la carte; a truly fine dining experience especially after sun set on the deck.

The Plunge – pool bar – Open daily from 0800HRS – 2000HRS and is located on the first floor.

Indulge in special mocktails, refreshing fruit juice blends and appetizing snacks at this specially designed outdoor pool bar, The Plunge.

Room service – 0700HRS – 2200HRS

We have a well thought out room service menu for your dining convenience in the comfort of your room or at its balcony, which can also be magically set up for a romantic private dinner

Sightseeing and Outdoor closer destinations to be explored

Colombo City tour

Boat ride in Hamilton Canal

Negombo City and Fishery Harbour tour

Kalpitiya tour

Muthurajawela sanctuary

Dehiwala Zoo

Currencies and Credit/Debit Cards

Sri Lankan Rupees and common credit card types are accepted by us.

ABOUT KAYA WELLNESS RESORT

Initially known as “Reefs Edge Resorts” and thereafter as “Vingyana at Reefs”, it is now presented for your indulgence as KAYA WELLNESS RESORT, our ultra-luxury property, designed and constructed to precision on the pristine sandy shores of Uswetakeiyawa, a town located north of Colombo in the western coastal belt in Sri Lanka. Blissful peace awaits the discerning traveler of this stunning location offering a standout tourism product in absolutely luxurious comfort infused with gentle care and warmth of endless Sri Lankan hospitality. Discover your unique heaven of solitude where the choices are endless.

REACHING OUT

KAYA WELLNESS RESORT is just 20 minutes away from BIA, the key international airport in Sri Lanka, thus the ideal hide out for the guest who are used to be surrounded with hustle and bustle in their busy work locations across many parts of the world. The quiet fishing village of Uswetakeiyawa is particularly famous for its stunning coral reefs teeming with exotic fish, colorful corals, marine and shellfish. Visitors may also indulge in a number of boating, kayaking, canoeing and fishing activities at the nearby private lagoon.

WONDERFUL ACCOMMODATION / GUEST ROOMS

All 23 rooms in the KAYA WELLNESS RESORT block has direct, panoramic views of the Indian Ocean, only 20 meters away from water. Rooms have spacious balconies with chic swivel wicker chairs, except the standard rooms. Beds are laid with Slumberland Mattresses, while the bathrooms are equipped with Hansgrohe rain and body shower and glass wash basins. Selected amenities including snuggly bathrobes, bath slippers and quality functional bath and bed linen are out powered together with, the luxurious and alluring Spa Ceylon products designed for wellness and comfort.

The interior of the rooms is inspired by the reef and beach with open air ultra-luxury washrooms, while the bright colored furnishings add to the ambience of the beach resort. Wired or wireless internet connection, with adequate bandwidth for emails and social networking and web browsing is complimentary for all the guests. Guests could use one of the two beautiful pools for swimming, where one of these contain saltwater. dining in a restaurant is open except from 10.30 p.m. to 7 a.m. in the morning, providing an array of dishes & beverages to satisfy the taste buds of guests.

Tea and Coffee maker with provisions, Cable tv on flat LED 42” television, mini bar, in-room safe, hair dryer, iron with board are standard items in all rooms. Activities and 24 hours In-Room dining. All above features assures 4 Star rating accredited on KAYA WELLNESS RESORT, which awaits your visit to delight you.

OUR WELLNESS VILLAGE

Our wellness village has villas designed to pamper your body with a variety of treatments. The Himalayan pink salt cave to improve your respiratory system, or the sensory deprivation Flotation tank that will open your inner mind, Local and Full Body Hypothermia, Hyperbaric Oxygen Chamber to improve your immune system. Whether it’s the gym to increase your physical strength, the yoga pavilion to stretch those stiff muscles, Qi gong, Tai Chi, and Meditation for mind and body and spirit. Colon hydrotherapy and coffee enema to cleanse your colon and liver. Art and Music room to reveal yourself. Chapel to get in touch with your soul.

Our state of the art clinic where we house some of the best practitioners, we specialize in treating non-communicable diseases using all natural therapies. We boast of a holistic approach using Naturopathy, Chiropractic, Acupuncture, Psychology, just to name a few. Our belief is that the body can heal itself if given the right tools and circumstance.

We have a fully-fledged Luxury Ayurveda Wellness Village too.

We are equipped to give you a unique experience unlike anything you may have heard of before!

Please be kind enough to go through these video’s

Download the PDF file .

Download the PDF file .

