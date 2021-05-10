Kelaniya University Alumni Association Australia

Kelaniya University Alumni Association Australia (KUAA) is an association of past students and staff members of Kelaniya University living in Australia. This includes University of Sri Lanka Vidyalankara Campus, Vidyalankara University and other institutions associated with the University. KUAA is a not for profit association incorporated in Australia, registration No A0052038C.

Our Mission

To foster comradeship among members and to enjoy as a close knit community, helping one another promoting the well being while cohesively merging with broader community enhancing unity.

To bring our members and their families to a collective group promoting social and cultural togetherness, renewing old ties, and developing endearing relationship.

Fostering linkage with the University, recouping our gratitude to our alma mater.

Profile

Majority of current members are past students of the University.

We are pleased to hear from past students and staff members of Kelaniya University living in Australia. Please contact association secretary for membership details. Please use the link on the left panel to download a Membership application form.

Dinesh Herath – President

Prageeth Weerasinghe – Vice President

Amaali Boralugoda – Secretary

Indika Tissera – Treasurer

Ranga De Silva – Joint Treasurer

Sarath Piyasena – Commitee Member

Hareendra Nilaweera – Commitee Member

Pramod Peiris – Commitee Member

Sandakelum Wijenayake – Commitee Member

Chandana Ranaweera – Commitee Member

Tharanga Mayadunne – Commitee Member

Dammika Ilangarathna – Commitee Member

Joseph Piyal – Commitee Member

Sanjeewa Udumalagala – Commitee Member

Anuruddh Gallage – Commitee Member

Shashike Gamage – Commitee Member

Ajith Prasanna – Commitee Member

Ayesha Wijesinghe – Commitee Member

Surani Munaweera – Commitee Member

Rohan Withanaarachchi – Auditor

Indika Sooriyaarachchi – Executive Support Group

Ravi Hewavisse – Executive Support Group

Sanjaya Perera – Executive Support Group

Web:-https://www.kuaa.com.au/