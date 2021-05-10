Home  ⁄  Associations – Australia  ⁄  Kelaniya University Alumni Association Australia

Kelaniya University Alumni Association Australia (KUAA) is an association of past students and staff members of Kelaniya University living in Australia. This includes University of Sri Lanka Vidyalankara Campus, Vidyalankara University and other institutions associated with the University. KUAA is a not for profit association incorporated in Australia, registration No A0052038C.

Our Mission

  • To foster comradeship among members and to enjoy as a close knit community, helping one another promoting the well being while cohesively merging with broader community enhancing unity.
  • To bring our members and their families to a collective group promoting social and cultural togetherness, renewing old ties, and developing endearing relationship.
  • Fostering linkage with the University, recouping our gratitude to our alma mater.

Profile

Majority of current members are past students of the University.

We are pleased to hear from past students and staff members of Kelaniya University living in Australia. Please contact association secretary for membership details. Please use the link on the left panel to download a Membership application form.

 

Dinesh Herath – President
Prageeth Weerasinghe – Vice President
Amaali Boralugoda – Secretary
Indika Tissera – Treasurer
Ranga De Silva – Joint Treasurer
Sarath Piyasena – Commitee Member
Hareendra Nilaweera – Commitee Member
Pramod Peiris – Commitee Member
Sandakelum Wijenayake – Commitee Member
Chandana Ranaweera – Commitee Member
Tharanga Mayadunne – Commitee Member
Dammika Ilangarathna – Commitee Member
Joseph Piyal – Commitee Member
Sanjeewa Udumalagala – Commitee Member
Anuruddh Gallage – Commitee Member
Shashike Gamage – Commitee Member
Ajith Prasanna – Commitee Member
Ayesha Wijesinghe – Commitee Member
Surani Munaweera – Commitee Member
Rohan Withanaarachchi – Auditor
Indika Sooriyaarachchi – Executive Support Group
Ravi Hewavisse – Executive Support Group
Sanjaya Perera – Executive Support Group

 

Web:-https://www.kuaa.com.au/

