Kellepotha’s record-breaking season By Nick Creely

Source:-dandenong

Record-breaking Alan Wookey Medal winner Ruwantha Kellepotha arrived at Berwick in 2019/20 with a quest for premierships and to play in a really strong team.

The 29-year-old ex-Sri Lankan first class all-rounder was already one of the DDCA’s biggest stars prior to making the move across from St Mary’s, but his game has gone to another level at Arch Brown Reserve.

A memorable premiership in his first season, combined with brilliant individual results suggest it’s been the right move.

He’s added a different dynamic to a Berwick side that already has a glittering of stars.

It’s safe to say he’s turning heads with his excellent leg spin – which has bamboozled batsmen – and game-breaking batting through the middle-order, often coming in with his side in trouble and steering them home.

On Sunday 7 March, Kellepotha snared the prestigious Alan Wookey Medal as best and fairest player in the Turf 1 season, polling a record 45 votes after carving 353 runs and taking 34 wickets.

He has taken a wicket every 20 balls this season.

“I’m really happy with the achievement,” he told Star News Group of winning the top award in the DDCA.

“I don’t try to do too much, just the basics – I have a good team, so I just want to be consistent.

“I didn’t expect that many votes – in previous seasons I’ve performed well but haven’t won the games, but this year I played well and won games at Berwick.

“So that’s one of the reasons I got more votes.”

But the stunning season hasn’t come out of nowhere – he’s been a consistent force of the association for over half a decade.

Kellepotha arrived for a half-season in 2013/14 as Springvale South’s overseas player, spending two seasons at the Bloods at Turf 1 level, crossing to Keysborough for two seasons in Turf 2, before returning to Turf 1 with two more years at St Mary’s.

These experiences – he believes – have shaped him as a cricketer, and he is thankful for being given the opportunity.

“I want to thank my past clubs, because I had good experience with them – I got to start my career with them (in Australia),” he said.

“And Berwick, I want to thank them – especially my captain (Matt Chasemore) he trusts me all the time, so I want to thank all of the clubs and DDCA.”

Kellepotha’s numbers in the DDCA make for some remarkable reading – in 95 total first XI matches, the all-rounder has 2599 runs at 34.19, with a further 266 wickets at 13.12.

“I came in 2013 for a half-season in early-December, so it’s my eighth season in DDCA – I enjoy playing here,” he said of playing in the association.

“It’s a good competition.”

His move to Berwick for 2019/20 was one of the biggest off-season moves of recent years, and for the star all-rounder it was a simple reason why he decided to continue plying his trade with the Bears.

“I played six seasons in Turf 1 but I didn’t get any premierships, so I decided for my career I wanted a premiership, and that’s why I went to Berwick,” he said.

“I decided to go there because they have a good side, good facilities and everything.”

Kellepotha also plays in the Victorian Sunday competition for Eastern Maroons, where he scored 100 more runs than anyone in the competition, finishing with 441 from his 11 matches, while finishing in the top 10 for wickets with 15.

There is chatter surrounding Kellepotha potentially taking on the challenge of Premier Cricket next season – he would make a strong addition to most clubs.

He has experience playing with the Frankston Peninsula Heat in the Twenty20 Vic SuperSlam, where he snared six wickets from five matches and impressed.

“Competition wise, it’s the best in Victoria, so it was a good experience – at the time, Keith Jansz was coaching over there, and he coached me at Springvale South so I know him,” he said.

“He asked me to play, so I enjoyed it a lot.”

But with his Berwick premiership coach, Will Carr, taking over as head coach of Casey-South Melbourne, there is a potential opportunity there for the taking, however Kellepotha remains sternly focus on delivering his club back-to-back flags.

“I’ll try to finish this season first, and then I’ll decide what to do,” he said.

“So we’ll see how it goes.”

For now, it’s all about premiership glory, with the Bears shooting for back-to-back Turf 1 flags, starting with a crunch semi-final against Hallam Kalora Park on Saturday. The winner will advance to the grand final.

“We are very prepared for finals – we have good experience with (Matt) Chasemore, (Nathan) Pilon and our premier fast bowlers, so we have a good side that plays,” he said.

“And have good young kids like Jaxon Binns.”

The Bears will take on the Hawks at Hallam Recreation Reserve, with the action to begin at 12.30pm.