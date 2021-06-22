Kelsey Homes – The Premier Housing Developer in Sri Lanka

Kelsey Developments PLC, a company listed on the Colombo Stock Exchange is the premier housing developer in Sri Lanka, with over 35 years of expertise and a portfolio of over 200 real estate and housing projects. Kelsey Homes is synonymous with gated housing developments and luxury living. It is also a member of the Janashakthi Group of Companies.

The company is dedicated to provide high quality, beautifully designed homes that ensure a valuable return on investment. The Company’s more recent projects include Templer’s Square in Mount Lavinia, Riverside Luxury Bungalows, Verdant Villas Negombo, Urban Gateway Kottawa, Urban Heights Wattala and Central Park Ja- Ela.

CONTACT US

Address

Kelsey Developments PLC,

No.15, Walukarama Road,

Colombo 00300, Sri Lanka

Land Line: +94 115 355 255

Hotine: +94 770 770 700

Fax: +94 115 368 216

Email: sales@kelsey.lk

Website: https://www.kelsey.lk/