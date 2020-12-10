Kerrigan and his 6 Priceless Treasure Children are #1

Kerrigan’s 6 Priceless Treasures are Number 1 on the Gospel Express Charts this week. Indeed,

Kerrigan says “Thank You Lord For Your Blessings On Me. We received the news just before our Gethsemane Church Service on Sunday.

Congratulations to Kerrigan Jr, Heathcliff, Tempest, Xondra, Tennessee and Jerusalem for your 1st # 1 at such a young age. Praise God for your Talents.

As you all probably know this is my all-time favourite recording for obvious reasons!

Also I’ve just Released the 1st of my two Christmas Releases: Rock & Roll Christmas, It’s All About Jesus ”