Kerrigan La-Brooy is unstoppable

The Senior Pastor, Church Planter, Founder and Creator of Gethsemane Church & Charity, is riding the crest of a wave of success. He’s purposeful in giving the glory to God and heartily thanks all those who are supporting him and spurring hm on. Kerrigan is a talent extraordinaire. He’s also a singer, songwriter, author, producer, director, radio programmer and television host, among many other designations. Here’s just a taste of what he’s achieved in just the last couple of months.

 Kerrigan is Nominated in no less than 17 Awards at the Red Carpet Awards to be held in Holland. His greatest excitement here is that his 10 year old daughter Tempest, one of his 6 children whom he refers to as his priceless treasures, is also Nominated for an Award as a Rising Child Star.

 Kerrigan is Nominated in 9 categories at the International Singer Songwriter Awards (ISSA), including Album of the Year, Song of the Year, Video of the Year, Best Male International Singer, Best Songwriter and Best Radio DJ.

 Kerrigan has made the Top 4 in the Country Category and is Nominated for the LDM Music Awards to be held in New York City.

 Kerrigan’s Television Show, ‘Gethsemane On TV’ has been Nominated for a prestigious Antenna Award 2021 – a gala event to be held in May 2021, recognising outstanding achievement in community television across both technical and creative fields.

His Radio Station, ‘Gethsemane Radio’ runs 24/7 including 3 specific shows Kerrigan does each week incorporating, Country, Gospel & Independent. Gethsemane Radio Station has been Nominated for an Award as well.

 Kerrigan has been #1 on the Music Charts for 28 weeks consecutively and continues to Top the Charts with his music.

 He orchestrates the feeding of around 400 community members 7 days a week, including the Homeless, the Hungry and people seeking Emergency Relief. Kerrigan is quick to offer his appreciation for the handful of Team Members who make this possible.

Kerrigan was born in Ceylon, now known as Sri Lanka to British and Irish heritage on his maternal side, and French and Spanish on his paternal side. He’s married to a New Zealander and is now an Australian Citizen. He refers to himself as a cocktail although most would agree he’s exotic.

Despite all this chart-topping success and worldwide acclaim, Kerrigan remains humble and down-to-earth. His greatest pleasure is spending time with his beautiful wife Michelle and his 6 precious children, all aged a year apart ranging from 7 through to 13, Kerrigan Jr, Heathcliff, Tempest, Xondra, Tennessee & Jerusalem – 4 boys and 2 girls in the middle.

Kerrigan preaches unadulterated, uncompromised, undiluted sermons each Sunday from the Gethsemane pulpit and doesn’t sugar-coat anything, so if you’re after ear-candy you won’t find it as his congregant.

The Children’s Book he authored, ‘Caro The Talking Carrot’, is great for kids and for parents who wish to teach their children good morals and healthy eating.

Kerrigan has still to release his Novel which is a work in progress.