Kerrigan La-Brooy – “New Hallelujah” – Another Number One

We at eLanka are thrilled to announce that Kerrigan’s 2nd single New Hallelujah has just reached #1 on the Gospel Express Charts. it also received Gold & Platinum status for Airplay just like Just A Little Talk With Jesus which is still on the charts including #1 on the Top 200 Top 40 Country Music Charts.

Kerrigan is just as thrilled to see New Hallelujah rise from #20 to #13 on the TYGA-FM charts, thanks to Nigel Jones and the one and only Mark Eckel from OZCMR. Kerrigan sends heartfelt thanks to all the DJs and Listeners for your outstanding support and congrats to all the other artists as well (and eLanka 🙂 ). Praise God for His unending favour.

















Note from Kerrigan….. Both Albums are available for purchase immediately at $25 each + p&h if pick up or delivery is not an option. Remember with each purchase you’re contributing 50% to the unrivalled charitable work Gethsemane does in the Community. Pics describe details of both albums, including track listings in case you favour one over the other, or hopefully you’ll grab both. These make it my 7th & 8th Studio Albums but naturally my all-time favourite is Album #7, “Thank You Precious Lord” because my 6 Priceless Treasure children sing along with me on Track #7

Banking Details for Direct Deposits: Kerrigan La-Brooy

Commonwealth Bank.

BSB: 063171









ACCOUNT: 10017319

Please type your name and CD# in the Reference. For eg: ‘Sue Smith Cd#7 (or Cd#8)’ and message, text or inbox me with your address. Thanks, stay blessed and please share.

Kerrigan La-Brooy







