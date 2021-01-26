Kerrigan La-Brooy – Nominated for Australia Day Award as Casey Citizen of the Year

Kerrigan La-Brooy is feeling blessed to be Nominated for an Australia Da y Award as Casey Citizen of the Year for the 3rd consecutive year.

The day was very significant because it was his Dad’s birthday.

It gets better…Kerrigan’s Dad was 30 when he was born, and it’s been 30 years since his Dad went to be with the Lord – At exactly the same age that Kerrigan is right now.

Kerrigan was further blessed to have his beautiful wife Michelle and his 6 priceless treasure children, invited to join him at the Award Ceremony.

Meanwhile Kerrigan is about to release his next album and is just waiting until his 5th and final single since his last album runs its course on the Australian and Worldwide Charts.

Kerrigan’s Awards for his recent releases have snowballed to over a staggering 14, including 6 Gold, 6 Platinum and 1 Multi-Platinum for Airplay.

Kerrigan gratefully celebrates with his Family, Gethsemane Church & Charity and those closest to him, eager to say ‘Thank You Lord For Your Blessings On Me’, which ironically is his latest single, on which his 6 children join him in singing; Kerrigan Jr, Heathcliff, Tempest, Xondra, Tennessee and Jerusalem; aged 7,8,9,10, 11 & 12.

eLanka and all its members are so proud of this achievement Kerrigan!