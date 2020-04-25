Kerrigan La-Brooy – Not One but Two Gospel Albums!

Dear eLanka friends,

I’m pleased to announce that I have released not one but TWO long-awaited Gospel Albums. I’ve attached pics and also a short brief below. Thanks guys for your amazing ongoing support.

I’m ecstatic to announce that Monday April 27th will be the Official Release of my Gospel Albums – BOTH of them! 2 days ahead of schedule despite the global situation. “Thank You Precious Lord” & “Why Me Lord, Who Am I”.

Thanks for your patience, anticipation and support. Both Albums are available for purchase immediately at $25 each + p&h if pick up or delivery is not an option. Remember with each purchase you’re contributing 50% to the unrivalled charitable work Gethsemane does in the Community. Pics describe details of both albums, including track listings in case you favour one over the other, or hopefully you’ll grab both. These make it my 7th & 8th Studio Albums but naturally my all-time favourite is Album #7, “Thank You Precious Lord” because my 6 Priceless Treasure children sing along with me on Track #7

Banking Details for Direct Deposits: Kerrigan La-Brooy

Commonwealth Bank.

BSB: 063171

ACCOUNT: 10017319

Please type your name and CD# in the Reference. For eg: ‘Sue Smith Cd#7 (or Cd#8)’ and message, text or inbox me with your address. Thanks, stay blessed and please share.

Kerrigan La-Brooy







