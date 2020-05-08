KEY SOCIAL SERVICES RELATED TO COVID-19: AMENDMENTS & ELIGIBILITY RELATED TO MIGRANTS WITH TEMPORARY VISAS

CORONAVIRUS SUPPLEMENT for:

– JobSeeker Payment

– Youth Allowance Jobseeker

– Youth Allowance for Students and Apprentices

– Austudy for Students and Apprentices

– ABSTUDY for students getting Living Allowance

– Farm Household Allowance

– Parenting Allowance

– Special Benefit

Coronavirus supplement is an additional $550 per fortnight

Those who are an existing or new recipient of any of the listed payments will receive the supplement automatically.

The Coronavirus Supplement and expanded access for payments will commence from 27 April 2020.

Eligible: The following temporary visa holders may be eligible for the Coronavirus Supplement via Jobseeker Payment, Youth Allowance, Austudy, Parenting Allowance & Special Benefit, if they meet the additional criteria for the specific category of payment: – Protected Special Category Visa (SCV) (i.e. NZ citizens on subclass 444 arriving prior to 26 Feb 2001) – Non-protected SCV holders (i.e. NZ citizens arriving after 26 Feb 2001) eligible if they have lived in Australia without a break for at least 10 years. Non-protected SCV holders may only get the JobSeeker Payment for one single period of up to 6 months. – Temporary Protection Visa – Safe Haven Enterprise Visa (with conditions in terms of how many months they can access Centrelink payments and remain on SHEV pathway) – Subject to passing of legislation: Skilled Work Regional Provisional visa (subclass 491) / Skilled Employer Sponsored Regional Provisional visa (subclass 494) Not normally eligible due to not meeting Australian residence rules: -Most Bridging Visa -Visitor / Tourist Visa -Student Visa -Working Holiday Maker Visa -Pacific and Seasonal Workers -Temporary graduate Visa -Temporary Resident (Skilled Employment) * Australian Services website notes the following may be exempt from being an Australian resident, for limited payments and concessions: – subclass 060 – Bridging visa F – subclass 785-Temporary Protection – subclass 070 – Bridging (Removal Pending) – subclass 449 – Humanitarian Stay – subclass 785 – Temporary Protection – subclass 786 – Temporary (Humanitarian Concern – subclass 790 – Safe Haven Enterprise