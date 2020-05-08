KEY SOCIAL SERVICES RELATED TO COVID-19: AMENDMENTS & ELIGIBILITY RELATED TO MIGRANTS WITH TEMPORARY VISAS
Disclaimer: The table below outlines Coronavirus supplements announced to date1 and amendments to conditions for select payments, as well as temporary visa holders’ eligibility (or lack thereof). It represents an overview based on publically available information accessed via the Services Australia, Department of Social Services Department of Home Affairs and Department of Treasury websites. This is a general guidance document only and should not be considered a definitive, in-depth assessment. Eligibility may change and the ultimate determination of eligibility lies with the appropriate authorities.
|Support Type
|Key Details
|Temporary Visa Holder (In)Eligibility
|More Info & COVID Updates
|CORONAVIRUS SUPPLEMENT for:
– JobSeeker Payment
– Youth Allowance Jobseeker
– Youth Allowance for Students and Apprentices
– Austudy for Students and Apprentices
– ABSTUDY for students getting Living Allowance
– Farm Household Allowance
– Parenting Allowance
– Special Benefit
|Coronavirus supplement is an additional $550 per fortnight
Those who are an existing or new recipient of any of the listed payments will receive the supplement automatically.
The Coronavirus Supplement and expanded access for payments will commence from 27 April 2020.
|Eligible: The following temporary visa holders may be eligible for the Coronavirus Supplement via Jobseeker Payment, Youth Allowance, Austudy, Parenting Allowance & Special Benefit, if they meet the additional criteria for the specific category of payment: – Protected Special Category Visa (SCV) (i.e. NZ citizens on subclass 444 arriving prior to 26 Feb 2001) – Non-protected SCV holders (i.e. NZ citizens arriving after 26 Feb 2001) eligible if they have lived in Australia without a break for at least 10 years. Non-protected SCV holders may only get the JobSeeker Payment for one single period of up to 6 months. – Temporary Protection Visa – Safe Haven Enterprise Visa (with conditions in terms of how many months they can access Centrelink payments and remain on SHEV pathway) – Subject to passing of legislation: Skilled Work Regional Provisional visa (subclass 491) / Skilled Employer Sponsored Regional Provisional visa (subclass 494) Not normally eligible due to not meeting Australian residence rules: -Most Bridging Visa -Visitor / Tourist Visa -Student Visa -Working Holiday Maker Visa -Pacific and Seasonal Workers -Temporary graduate Visa -Temporary Resident (Skilled Employment) * Australian Services website notes the following may be exempt from being an Australian resident, for limited payments and concessions: – subclass 060 – Bridging visa F – subclass 785-Temporary Protection – subclass 070 – Bridging (Removal Pending) – subclass 449 – Humanitarian Stay – subclass 785 – Temporary Protection – subclass 786 – Temporary (Humanitarian Concern – subclass 790 – Safe Haven Enterprise
|• Visa Holder Updates on Home Affairs website
• Coronavirus Updates on Services Australia website
• Update 04.04.20 – NZ on 444 visas and who arrived before 26 February 2001 will have access to welfare payments and the JobKeeper payment. 444 visa holders who arrived after 2001 have access to the JobKeeper payment. Those who have lived in Australia for 10 years or more have access to JobSeeker payments for six months.
• Newly Arrived Residents Waiting Period & Seasonal Work Preclusion Periods waived for these payments as of 25 March 2020
• Partner income test for JobSeeker payment has been raised to almost 80K
• Expanded Jobseeker and Youth Allowance Jobseeker criteria applies to sole traders, self-employed, casual workers, contract workers who meet the income tests as a result COVID-19
• Mutual obligations requirements suspended for JobSeeker, Youth Allowance and Parenting Payment until 27 April 2020.
• Asset testing waived for 6 months from 25 March 2020, except for Farm Household Allowance and Special Benefit.
|Coronavirus Economic Support & Crisis Payments
|1st $750 Economic Support Payment
One-off Crisis Payment
2nd $750 Economic Support Payment
|Same potential eligibility (or Lack thereof) for Temporary Visa Holders as Above based on Services Australia information.
– 1st Economic Support Payment issued if person is getting an eligible payment on any day from 12 March to 13 April 2020.
– Crisis Payment ((one week of base income support rate) available if in severe financial hardship and either: need to self-isolate or are caring for someone self-isolating.
– 2nd Available from 13 July 2020 getting an eligible payment or have an eligible concession card on 10 July 2020. You will not receive if you are getting the Coronavirus supplement
|More financial support for people affected by Coronavirus
|JobKeeper Payment
|The JobKeeper Subsidy is a payment of $1500 per employee to eligible businesses and non-profit organisations.
|Eligible employees:
– Holder of a permanent visa
– Protected Special Category Visa Holder (i.e. NZ citizens on 444 visa who arrived prior to 26 February 2001
– Non-Protected SCV holders (NZ citizens on 444 visa who arrived after 26 February 2001)
Ineligible Employees
– All other temporary visa holders at this time
|JobKeeper Payment Factsheet
Update 04.04.20 – NZ on 444 visas and who arrived before 26 February 2001 will have access to welfare payments and the JobKeeper payment. 444 visa holders who arrived after 2001 have access to the JobKeeper payment. Those who have lived in Australia for 10 years or more have access to JobSeeker payments for six months
Note: People will not receive money until first week of May (back paid to 20 Mar), meaning many may have no access to income for the next month
|Medicare
|What’s Covered by Medicare
Medicare Eligibility and Enrollment Process
|Eligible: – NZ citizens (SCV holders – protected and non-protected) – A temporary resident with a visa covered by a Ministerial Order: Fulbright scholars / Witness Protection (Trafficking) Temporary visa (subclass 787)/ De facto partners of Australian citizens or permanent residents /Support for Victims of People Trafficking Program / Temporary Humanitarian Concern visa (subclass 786) / Contributory Parent visas (subclasses 173, 143, 884, 864) /Temporary Protection visa (subclass 785) /Removal Pending Bridging visa (subclass 070) /Illegal maritime arrivals holding a Bridging E (Class WE) visa / Illegal maritime arrivals holding a Humanitarian Stay visa (subclass 449) /Secondary Movement Offshore Entry visa XB (subclass 447) /Safe Haven Enterprise visa (subclass 790 / Skilled Work Regional Provisional visa (subclass 491) / Skilled Employer Sponsored Regional Provisional visa (subclass 494) Not Eligible: – Students, Working Holiday Maker, Visitors / Tourists, Pacific and seasonal workers / Temporary Graduate
|Residents of some countries may qualify for access to Medicare via Reciprocal Health Care Agreements (RHCA). (Belgium, Finland, Italy, Malta or the Maltese Islands, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Republic of Ireland, Slovenia, Sweden, United Kingdom) Country specific information. No substantive changes to Medicare eligibility have been announced as a result of COVID-19
|Legal /Migration Agency Discussions
|• Temporary Work Visas and the Coronavirus – FAQ (25 Mar)
• Coronavirus and Australian visas update (20 Mar)
• Coronavirus Update, TSS, Student and 485 visa holders (20 Mar)
• How does the coronavirus travel restrictions impact my visa? – part 1 (13 Mar)
• Coronavirus And Immigration Processing (12 Mar)
State and Territory Access to Healthcare for Temporary Visa Holders
|VIC
|All people seeking asylum are entitled to free medical care in Victorian hospitals https://www.rch.org.au/immigranthealth/clinical/Asylum_seekers/
https://www2.health.vic.gov.au/hospitals-and-health-services/patient-care/ambulance-and-nept/ambulance-payment/payment-responsibilities/https://services.dhhs.vic.gov.au/dental-services
|NSW
|As of October 2009, asylum-seekers that are not Medicare-eligible can have their fees waived for some public health services in NSW. These services are:
• emergency care for acute medical and surgical conditions, including admission
• some elective surgery (for conditions listed as Clinical Priority Categories 1 & 2)
• ambulatory and outpatient care required to maintain health status of asylum seekers with acute and chronic health conditions (eg diabetes)
• maternity services, including pregnancy care, delivery, and post-natal care mental health services (inpatient and community based). (See NSW Health)
|ACT
|Entitled to full medical care including pathology, diagnostic, pharmaceutical, and outpatient services in the ACT’s public hospitals without being billed. https://www.health.act.gov.au/search?search=asylum%20seeker Same access as Health Care Card holders, to public dental and community health services, with the possibility of incurring a cost https://www.companionhouse.org.au/asylum-seekers/
|WA
|SA
|Asylum-seekers can access limited medical care through the SA Refugee Health Service
https://www.sahealth.sa.gov.au/wps/wcm/connect/Public+Content/SA+Health
|QLD
|The Queensland Government provides Medicare ineligible asylum seekers with access to public health services at no charge. https://www.health.qld.gov.au/public-health/groups/multicultural/refugee-services
|NT
|People seeking asylum are not eligible for free medical care
|TAS
Additional Resources
Reciprocal Health Care Agreements: Agreements with 11 countries that covers the cost of medically necessary care when Australians visit certain countries and visitors from these countries visit Australia. Those visiting Australia from the following countries may be eligible for medical care under Medicare while in Australia, information for each country is available here:
• Belgium
• Finland
• Italy
• Malta or the Maltese Islands
• the Netherlands
• New Zealand
• Norway
• Republic of Ireland
• Slovenia
• Sweden
• United Kingdom
Temporary Visa Categories Covered by Ministerial Orders (eligible for Medicare): You can enrol in Medicare if you have a valid temporary visa covered by 1 of these Ministerial Orders: • Witness Protection (Trafficking) Temporary visa (subclass 787)
• De facto partners of Australian citizens or permanent residents
• Support for Victims of People Trafficking Program
• Temporary Humanitarian Concern visa (subclass 786)
• Contributory Parent visas (subclasses 173, 143, 884, 864)
• Temporary Protection visa (subclass 785)
• Removal Pending Bridging visa (subclass 070)
• Illegal maritime arrivals holding a Bridging E (Class WE) visa
• Illegal maritime arrivals holding a Humanitarian Stay visa (subclass 449)
• Secondary Movement Offshore Entry visa XB (subclass 447)
• Safe Haven Enterprise visa (subclass 790)
• Skilled Work Regional Provisional visa (subclass 491)
• Skilled Employer Sponsored Regional Provisional visa (subclass 494)
Leave a Reply