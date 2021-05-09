Khan Clock Tower – popular landmark in Pettah

By Arundathie Abeysinghe

Situated at the border of Colombo Fort, about a kilometer from the busy City Center and guarding the entrance to the market in *Pettah, Khan Clock Tower is a memorial to a father from his sons. Built in early 20th century by the family of Framjee Bhikhajee Khan, the clock tower is in good condition and well-maintained to date. Although, there is a fountain which is still in the premises of the clock tower, it is not functioning at present. The Clock Tower is approximately four storeyed and stands above the other buildings in the vicinity.

Well-landscaped popular landmark built by Bhikhajee and Munchersaw Framjee Khan, the sons of Framjee Bhikhajee Khan was a token of ‘affectionate gratitude’ to their father. The clock tower was dedicated to residents of Colombo through Colombo Municipal Council on January 4th, 1923, on the 45th death anniversary of Framjee Bhikhajee Khan.

Khan family were a *Parsi family who hailed from Bombay, India and were wealthy business owners in *Ceylon. They had migrated from India. Hailing from *Bombay, India, they owned the famous Colombo Oil Mills (famous for producing diverse varieties of high quality oil) as well as many business establishments in Colombo including some businesses in Pettah. In 1878, when Framjee Bhikhajee Khan passed away, his sons Bhikhajee and Munchersaw managed the family business which flourished well during the next several decades. Hence, the location of the clock tower was the ideal place, as a memorial to the illustrious business magnate Framjee Bhikhajee Khan.

On the base of the clock tower, there is an inscribed plate as follows:

“This clock tower and fountain was erected to the memory of Framjee Bhikhajee Khan by his sons Bhikhajee and Munchersaw Framjee Khan as a token of affectionate gratitude and dedicated through the Municipal Council to the citizens of Colombo on the fourth day of January 1923, the 45th anniversary of his death”.

Almost a century later, the clock tower is an iconic landmark at the entrance to Pettah, the location where Framjee Bhikhajee Khan was fond of working.

Khan Clock Tower is one of the famous ancient clock towers in Colombo City that functions well to date.

Location: At the entrance to Pettah, Colombo City