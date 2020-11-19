Killiney Kopitiam Restaurant in Oz serving Singaporean Food and Coffee – YouTube. . .

Formerly at 3/409 Victoria Street, Abbotsford VICTORIA, they now have outlets in Lygon Street and Bourke Street, Melbourne. . .

“Killiney Kopitiam is the Singapore Oldest Existing Hainanese Coffee shop. They serve delicious Singaporean breakfast and great menu for lunch and dinner plus delicious coffee”.

To read their interesting history, go to “Our Story’ on their website. Also with two outlets in Sydney (See the website for contact details), they also do catering. . .

Killiney Kopitiam Australia – Best Value asian food in Melbourne & Sydney



“Take a walk back to the ‘good old days’, where you have a chance to enjoy food and beverages prepared in the traditional way. Be charmed by the hustle and bustle of the seemingly never-ending activities . . .

Coupled with the rich aroma of our freshly brewed coffee, and tantalizing fragance of our warm kaya toast, this is ‘the Killiney Experience’. Here is a place where one can rest one’s weary feet and embrace the joys of the past” . . .

www.killiney-kopitiam.com.au/