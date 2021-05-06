Kingswood College Kandy OBA Australia

Kingswood OBA Australia Our Vision Our vision is to maintain the spirit of Kingswood among us, throughout our lives, so that our members will never fail in their lives wherever they go, whatever they do. The word “ Kingswood ” is not just a word, knowledge we gained, goals we achieved, strength we gathered, kindness we shared, responsibilities we fulfilled, everything we have done to this nation is because the spirit of Kingswood.

Kingswood History

Kingswood College was established on the 4th in May 1891 named “Boys High School”. It was situated in the Pavilion street in the city in Kandy. There were only eleven students at that time. Then it was move to Brownvidge Street.

The founder principal of the School was late Mr. L. E. BLAZE. The School was managed by the Methodist council Mission. In 1922 four Houses ETON, HARROW, WINCHESTER, RUGBY were introduced to the school. The students were called as the “Gentlemen of Kingswood”. Kingswood was the pioneer to introduced the under mentioned features to the other schools in this island.

The First school to employ lady teachers in the staff.

Introducing rugby football to Sri Lankan schools.

Kingswood is one of the five schools to establish a cadet platoon.

Introducing in the school Traffic controlling outside the school gate.

In 1895 the first prize giving was held reading “Prologe” was a special feature there in Kingswood Prize giving. The School was shifted to the present location “Randles Hill” as the number of students increased. In 1925 the school in “Randles Hill” was declared open by Rev.E.Pearson. In 1961 the school was taken over by the Government.

COLLEGE LOGO AND MOTTO

The college logo was designed by Mr. A.Bartlot. The badge was made in England. The stencil was made by Mr. A.E.A.Poliar. The Motto of the college is “Fide Et Virtute” It is the motto of the Gladston Family.

COLLEGE FLAG:

The colors of the flag are Maroon and Blue

THE COLLEGE SONG:

This was written by Mr.L.E.Blaze.The Kingswood College; in England also has the same lyric in her College song.

KINGSWOOD WEEK:

The important function at the school will be taken place in this special week. This was started in 1906

PAST PRINCIPLES