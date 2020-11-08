Kitulgala Beli Lena Cave – archaeological treasure trove By Arundathie Abeysinghe

Home to a plethora of wildlife and breathtaking vistas, prehistoric Beli Lena Caves (cave of shells) are situated on a steep path on a hillside, located inside from a ledge that looks down over verdant rubber plantations at *Kitulgala Estate about 610 meters above sea level. This huge cave has been home to the prehistoric *‘Balangoda Man’ (Homo sapiens balangodensis) where 16,000 year old skeletal remains had been found. Beli Lena Caves reveal a significant landmark in human paleontology as they reveal remains of primitive man.

These caves have also yielded other artifacts such as geometric microlithic stone tools as well as evidence of fire use belonging to around 30,000 BP. These artifacts are significant for Asia as these tools are considered to have first originated in Europe around 12,000 BP which prove that Sri Lankan ‘Balangoda Man’ has been at a stage of development (invention and use of tools) around 19000 years before the Europeans invented such tools.

During excavations between 1978 -1983, archaeologists have also unearthed fossilized remnants of food plants such as wild banana and breadfruit as well as animal remains including fish bones from the caves which had been commonly used in the diet of these people as well as shell pendants and shark beads which had been used as ornaments. As Kitulgala is situated about 610 meters above sea level and about 40 kilometers from the coast, unearthing of shells from the Caves indicate that the primitive man has had occasional contacts with the coast.

According to archaeologists, there have been human settlements in Sri Lanka dating back to over 25000 years. The ape man Balangoda Manawaya has lived in many caves including Beli Lena Cave in Kitulgala, Batadomba Lena near *Kuruwita, Bellan-Bendi Pellessa near *Embilipitiya as well as in Pahiyangala Cave (also known as Fa-hien Cave) in Yatagampitiya in *Kalutara.

According to scholars, Fa Hien-lena has yielded the earliest evidence (at ca. 37,000 BP) of anatomically modern man in South Asia followed by Batadomba-lena around 31,000 and 18,000 BP and Beli-lena around 16000 BP. These facts have been confirmed as these human remains have been subjected to detailed physical anthropological studies.

According to S. U. Deraniyagala, former Director General of Archaeology, Sri Lanka:

“The tool kit of Balangoda Man is distinguished by the occurrence of geometric microliths, comprising small (less than 4 cm long) flakes of quartz and (rarely) chert fashioned into stylised lunate, triangular and trapezoidal forms (ibid:266-70,688-94). Such geometric microliths have been traditionally considered the hallmark of the Mesolithic Period as first defined in Europe. The earliest dates for the geometric microlithic tradition in Europe are around 12,000 BP. Hence it came as a surprise when such tools were found as early as 31,000 BP at Batadomba-lena, 28,000 BP at two coastal sites in Bundala and over 30,000 BP at Beli-lena. Sri Lanka has yielded evidence of this sophisticated technological phase over 19,000 years earlier than in Europe. However this apparent anomaly has been resolved by the discovery of geometric microliths in various parts of Africa, such as Zaire and southern Africa, from contexts in excess of 27,000 BP, thereby suggesting that Europe was late in manifesting this techno-tradition due to as yet undefined reasons”.

The part of the Caves beyond the lakes is unexplored to date.

When viewed from the bottom of the estate, the caves seem unreachable. But there is a good path to reach them without much effort. Adventurous tourists can explore the interior the caves. The Caves are located behind a gently cascading waterfall, a mesmerizing site. When viewed from the Caves, the view of the valley below is spectacular.

As the area of Beli Lena Caves is a rainforest, it is rich in fauna and flora with some endemic plants, birds as well as wildlife.

Beli Lena Caves were discovered in 1969 by Mr. P.E.P. Deraniyagala, a paleontologist and zoologist, father of former Commissioner of Archaeology, Dr. S.U. Deraniyagala.

As Beli Lena Caves are a significant milestone in Sri Lanka’s cultural heritage, the Department of Archaeology has named it as an Archaeological Reserve.

The Caves are situated at a distance of about 85 kilometers from Colombo (via Avissawella – Hatton -Nuwara Eliya Road, Ginigathhena – Kitulgala) and about 65 kilometers from Kandy (via Peradeniya – Nawalapitiya – Ginigathhena – Kitulgala). Both routes are easy to travel.

It is easier to reach Beli Lena Caves in a four-wheel drive vehicle.

Directions: To Reach Beli Lena Caves turn at Kitulgala Temple on Iyanwatta Road and travel about one kilometer to reach the cave.

 Balangoda Man – These prehistoric humans are referred to as ‘Balangoda Man’ in popular dialect as he is considered responsible for the Mesolithic ‘Balangoda Culture’ first defined in sites in close proximity to *Balangoda.

 Balangoda – A large town in Ratnapura District of Sabaragamuwa Province.

 Kitulgala – A small town located in the wet zone to the west of Sri Lanka. Kitulgala is famous due to the Academy Award-winning film ‘The Bridge on the River Kwai’ directed by David Lean and filmed on the Kelani River. At present, the only evidence of the filming scene is the foundation of the Bridge used for filming. According to locals, the submerged train compartments of the train (used for filming) had been found at the bottom of the *Kelani River at Kitulgala many years ago.

 Embilipitiya – Embilipitiya is situated in Ratnapura District of Sabaragamuwa Province in Sri Lanka.

 Kelani River – One of the major rivers in Sri Lanka and is 145 kilometers long.

 Kuruwita – Situated about 87 kilometers from Colombo, Kuruwita is in Ratnapura District of Sabaragamuwa Province of Sri Lanka.

 Kalutara – A large town of Western Province and the district capital of Kalutara District.