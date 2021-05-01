Kovil officials face legal action for holding Vel festival in violation of health regulations-By Dinasena Rathugamage

Hundreds of Hindu devotees attending the Vel cart Ceremony of the Ammachchi Ambal Kovil at Vannerpannei in Jaffna on Sunday (25). Pic by Dinasena Rathugamage

Source:Island

Jaffna health authorities have commenced investigating a complaint that a Vel Cart festival with the participation of hundreds of Hindu devotees was held by the Ammachchi Ambal Kovil at Vannerpannei in Jaffna on Sunday (25) in violatino of the health regulations in place to curb the pandemic.

Health authorities said that the guidelines announced by the government to prevent the spread of the pandemic had been blatantly violated to mark the 50th anniversary of the building of the vel cart at issue. The kovil officials had neither obtained prior approval of the health authorities nor adhered to the health guidelines, the health officials said.

Public Health officials have received complaints from the general public about the kovil officials and legal action under the quarantine act would be taken against those responsible for the violation.