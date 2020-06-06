KSK Constructions – Agra residential complex located in the centre of the Kurunegala Sri Lanka

Located in a quite eco-friendly area of Kurunegala, Agra Complex can become your home where you will be able to relax after a hard day and escape from everyday hustle and bustle of the city. Each apartment in our complex has a large spacious balcony overlooking the spectacular landscape of the Elephant rock. That will be a perfect place to start your day with a cup of coffee enjoying the breathtaking views.

OUR SERVICES

MAINTENANCE OF LIFE SUPPORT SYSTEMS

Maintenance of life support systems at home in good condition. Electricity, water supply, sewage, generator, elevators, centralized gas.

24-HOURS SECURITY

With our constant security services, you can have peace of mind that comes with knowing you and your property and family are protected.

CLEANING THE COMMON AREA OF THE HOUSE

Our highly trained cleaning team takes care of the common area of the house so that it is always clean, professional-looking, and ready for use.

CARE OF THE POOL AND GYM

Our licensed pool operators and service professionals make sure that the pool and gym are always clean and safe.

COLLECTION AND REMOVAL OF GARBAGE

You don’t have to worry about the garbage. The residents are provided with regular garbage disposal services.

CHILDREN’S ROOM SERVICES

The complex offers a children’s room where your kids will have quality and fun time.

CONTACT US

PHONE : 077-131-63-86

ADDRESS: No 28 Moonamale Mawatha, Negombo Road, Kurunegala

E-MAIL : info@kskconstructions.lk

Facebook: www.facebook.com/Kskconstruction

WebSite: http://kskconstructions.lk/